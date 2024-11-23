The Pushpa actor dropped a poster in which he can be seen dressed in orange attire, and Sreeleela is seen leaning on him.

South superstar Allu Arjun offered a glimpse into what is promised to be a chartbuster song from his upcoming film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The actor shared the first poster of Kissik, the dance number featuring himself with Sreeleela in a glamorous avatar. The poster has set the internet on fire, with many anticipating it to become the ‘biggest song’ of the year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Pushpa actor dropped a poster in which he can be seen dressed in an orange-coloured shirt and pants. He sported his Pushpa signature look with a blue scarf around his shoulder. Sreeleela, on the other hand, can be seen leaning on Allu as she posed for the poster. She is dressed in a black blouse and matching high-slit wrap-on skirt.

“Some wildness ready to fire KISSIK #Kissik song from #Pushpa2TheRule Flashing Worldwide on November 24th from 7:02 PM GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 5th DECEMBER, 2024," Allu captioned the post.

Soon after, many chimed in to drop their first reaction to the poster. “2 fire in one frame,” wrote one of the users. The second user commented, “Bunny Anna wild fire sond.” The third user said, “You’re going to eat the song up.” “Dec 5 wild blast for #kissik song,” added the fourth user. While the rest of the fans expressed excitement for the upcoming song, Kissik as most of them wrote, “Can’t wait” in the comment section.

The makers of Pushpa 2 earlier unveiled the 2-minute-48-second-long trailer, giving a peek at Allu’s character Pushpa Raj and his rule in the red-sandalwood smuggling business. As he goes "international", his enemy SP Bhanwar Singh, played by Fahadh Faasil, determines to not stop at anything until he teaches him a lesson. Pushpa Raj’s relationship with Srivalli portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna will also see changes in the upcoming film.

Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to arrive in the theatres on December 5.