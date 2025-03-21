Adah Sharma recently expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting the horror genre, revealing that she's already working on a new horror project.

Adah Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's horror film 1920 (2008), a role that remains one of the most notable performances in her filmography. Since then, she has appeared in a range of films, including Phirr, Hasee Toh Phasee, Commando and the critically acclaimed The Kerala Story. Despite her diverse roles, her portrayal of a possessed woman in 1920 continues to be a standout performance in her career.

Adah has once again joined hands with Vikram Bhatt, this time for a biographical drama loosely based on the life of Dr Ajay Murdia, a visionary who built India's largest IVF chain, Indira IVF. In an exclusive chat with DNA India, she opened up about her second collaboration with the veteran filmmaker, in which she revealed that her director has unshakeable confidence in her capabilities, often surpassing her own self-doubt.

“The thing with him is he has more faith in me than I have in myself. And there are a few things that I won't be able to do this or I'm a little inhibited,” she said. She attributed this faith to her debut in 1920, recalling, “In my first movie, 1920, it was like climb that 40-foot pillar. And I was like, yes, done. And jump off the wall. Yes, run through the glass. Yes. So he has a lot of faith and belief in me,” she said.



The Sunflower 2 actress further expressed her enthusiasm for revisiting the horror genre, revealing that she's already working on a new horror project. When asked about a potential sequel to her debut film 1920, she stated that she'd be interested, but only if the new film surpasses the scare factor of the original.

“1920 has become like this cult benchmark. I feel, very fortunate when it's spoken about with all the other big horror movies now. It's still spoken about as one of the best horror films that Hindi movies have produced. So I feel if I do horror, it should, be scarier than what I did in 1920.” she answered.





Meanwhile, Adah has a slew of exciting projects lined up, including her latest film ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’, as well as a highly anticipated biopic, an international film project, and season 2 of her popular show ‘Reeta Sanyal’. Additionally, she is working on several other films, details of which she is keeping under wraps for now.