1770: RRR director SS Rajamouli's assistant Ashwin Gangaraju to helm period drama based on Anandamath

Director SS Rajamouli's protégé Ashwin Gangaraju, who assisted his mentor in Eega and Baahubali series and is best known for directing Aakashvani in 2021, will direct the magnum opus 1770 based on Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's iconic Bengali novel Anandamath.

Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram which first appeared in Anandamath, the makers released the poster of the film on Wednesday, August 17. The project has been created by the noted Indian film journalist and director Ram Kamal Mukherjee, who has penned biographies of Sanjay Dutt and Hema Malini.

Talking about 1770, director Ashwin says, "This subject was a huge challenge for me, but with legendary V Vijayendra Prasad sir writing the adapted story and screenplay, I think what we have on paper is a blockbuster cinematic experience. As a filmmaker, I'm more drawn toward stories that have periodic setups, bigger emotions, and the scope for larger-than-life action and this is something that sits in perfectly for me. Initially, I was a little skeptical but I spoke to Ram Kamal Mukherjee and after listening to his vision, I gained confidence."

India's most celebrated storyteller V Vijayendra Prasad who penned the screenplay says, "I feel that Vande Mataram was a magical word. It was a mantra that was given by Maharishi Bankim Chandra for a nation to unite against tyranny and injustice. In 1770, we dealt with the story of unknown warriors who ignited the fire of the freedom movement."



Ram Kamal Mukherjee being the creator of this magnum opus says, "I am grateful to my producers for having faith in my vision. I instantly liked the vibe of Ashwin as a filmmaker. He came prepared, with his own ideas, that enhanced the narrative visually. I loved his film Aakashvani and appreciated his skill as a storyteller. But the most important aspect of 1770 lies in the magical words written by Vijayendra Prasad sir, who is known for his unique ideas. His way of storytelling connects with the audiences, beyond linguistic boundaries. I am truly blessed to have a passionate team like this."

The film will be made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Bengali. The team will lock the main lead before Dussehra, and by Deepavali, they will announce the cast of the film. Ashwin along with his team has started researching the period and is trying to create a visual spectacle that is unique.



