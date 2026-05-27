FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
How did Pakistan's double game backfire amid US-Iran peace talks? Did it miscalculate geopolitical gamble and try to settle scores with India?

Pakistan's neutrality questioned as Abraham Accords row soars, India plan fails

14 days, 11 cities: India's Gen Z boy band OutStation announces The Homecoming Bus road tour; check out dates, venues

India's Gen Z boy band OutStation announces The Homecoming Bus road tour

SIR News: 9 Key Takeaways From Supreme Court’s Verdict On SIR

SIR News: 9 Key Takeaways From Supreme Court’s Verdict On SIR

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more

Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

14 days, 11 cities: India's Gen Z boy band OutStation announces The Homecoming Bus road tour; check out dates, venues

From June 14 to June 28, the five-member band OutStation will live, travel and create entirely out of a custom tour bus. The journey begins in Mumbai and will cut through Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Bhopal, Indore and Pune, before completing the loop back to Mumbai.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 27, 2026, 05:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

14 days, 11 cities: India's Gen Z boy band OutStation announces The Homecoming Bus road tour; check out dates, venues
India's Gen Z boy band OutStation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India's Gen Z boy band OutStation has officially announced The Homecoming Bus, a massive 14-day, 11-city road trip kicking off next month to celebrate their breakout one year anniversary  Exactly one year after five boys from different corners of India - Bhuvan Shetty, Hemang Singh, Mashaal Shaikh, Kurien Sebastian, and Shayan Pattem - were brought together by Visva Records' nationwide talent search, the band is returning to the road to thank their rapidly growing, fiercely loyal fanbase called the Passengers. 

From June 14 to June 28, 2026, the five-member act will live, travel and create entirely out of a custom tour bus. The journey begins in Mumbai and will cut through Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Agra, Bhopal, Indore and Pune, before completing the loop back to Mumbai.
  
The Homecoming Bus completely flips the traditional concert model. Driven by raw, unscripted fan interaction, the 14-day journey will feature daily unscripted livestreams, impromptu performances and meet-ups. In a bid to turn the road trip into a national cultural exchange, the band will collaborate daily with local creators, artisans and musicians specific to each city. 

The entire 14-day expedition will be heavily documented with daily content drops across social platforms, culminating in a raw, feature-length documentary chronicling the highs, lows and chaos of life on the Indian highway. The emotional heartbeat of this road trip is their upcoming debut EP of the same name, scheduled for a worldwide release on July 31, 2026 across all major streaming platforms.
 

Bus
 
OutStation states, "A year ago, the five of us were absolute strangers from completely different towns, packing our bags with nothing but a dream. We didn’t know if anyone would listen. To see over Tens of Thousands of 'Passengers' step into our world this year has been life changing. 'Homecoming' is a love letter to our fans. We aren't just putting on shows; we are living on the road, cooking up cultural collaborations, and coming straight to the doorsteps of the people who built us. We left home to chase this, now we're coming to yours."

Mentored by Grammy-nominated global hitmaker Savan Kotecha (the mastermind behind iconic hits for One Direction, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd), OutStation has evolved from a bootcamp experiment into India's fastest-rising pop acts. Despite having only two official independent releases, Tum Se and Aaj Kal, the band has already commanded a collective audience of over 2,00,000 fans across venues, pop-ups and livestreams, while opening for global giants like Akon and indie icon Anuv Jain. 

READ | Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 dispute with Farhan Akhtar: 'Hope it is sorted out soon'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC cancels mother-in-law’s bail
Twisha Sharma Death Case: Madhya Pradesh HC cancels mother-in-law’s bail
Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta dies after falling from terrace, made National Award-winning films Aparajito, Bhooter Bhabishyat
Bengali filmmaker Anik Dutta passes away after falling from terrace
Assam becomes third state to pass UCC bill amid political clash between BJP and opposition
Assam becomes third state to pass UCC bill, opposition reacts
UPSC releases CSE Prelims 2026 answer key before final result at upsc.gov.in; Check steps to download GS Paper I and Paper II
UPSC releases CSE Prelims 2026 answer key before final result
How did Pakistan's double game backfire amid US-Iran peace talks? Did it miscalculate geopolitical gamble and try to settle scores with India?
Pakistan's neutrality questioned as Abraham Accords row soars, India plan fails
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan signing autographs; here's mother-daughter slaying red carpet
Aaradhya Bachchan marks Cannes debut, proudly looks at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Friday OTT Releases This Week: Dhurandhar to System, 7 new movies and TV shows
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement