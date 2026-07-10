'10 saal khel gayi mere saath': Gaurav Khanna's comment on Akanksha Chamola amid divorce rumours goes viral

Gaurav Khanna visited Lock Upp to support Akanksha amid divorce rumours, said they’re still legally married and joked, '10 saal khel gayi mere saath,' sparking mixed reactions.

Gaurav Khanna visited Lock Upp Season 2 to support his wife Akanksha Chamola, days after she revealed their separation on the show. While he comforted her during an emotional moment, one sharp remark about their 10-year relationship grabbed all the attention.

Gaurav addresses divorce rumours on Lock Upp

Gaurav appeared on the show hosted by Kangana Ranaut to support Akanksha, who had previously disclosed that they were divorcing. 'It is the biggest news right now. We discussed divorce in May, but people think we’ve been divorced for a year. They’re saying she auditioned for Bigg Boss and I did it for sympathy. Legally, you are still my wife,' Gaurav said.

Farah Khan spent time alone with the pair. Gaurav comforted Akanksha after she started crying, asking her to maintain her composure and concentrate on the game. Farah cut her off when she inquired about winning. Gaurav then took a dig: 'You don't think I know that? Jo 10 saal se mere saath khel gayi, voh koi bhi show jeet sakti hai.'The person who played me for 10 years can win any show. The remark drew mixed reactions. One fan wrote, 'Feeling bad for GK,' while another said, 'More power to you, man.'

Also read: India vs England 4th T20I: Ravichandran Ashwin backs unchanged India XI, says 'Sanju will miss out again'

Marriage, separation and revelations

After years of courtship, Gaurav and Akanksha got married in Kanpur on November 24, 2016. Akanksha stated on Lock Upp that they intend to get a divorce after living apart for a year. She added that although Gaurav wants children, she lacks a 'maternal instinct.' Contestant Shreya Kalra disclosed Akanksha's bisexuality last week. Later on, Akanksha acknowledged that she had relationships with women prior to getting married.