With Dhurandhar 2, Aditya Dhar becomes 'zero-flop' legend, know 5 Indian filmmakers who have achieved this feat

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 23, 2026, 10:30 AM IST
1.Aditya Dhar
Aditya Dhar is known for powerful action and patriotic storytelling. His films include Uri: The Surgical Strike, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Uri was a blockbuster, while Dhurandhar and its sequel were also major commercial successes, maintaining his strong box-office track record with no flops so far.
2.S S Rajamouli
S. S. Rajamouli is one of India’s greatest filmmakers known for epic cinema. His films include Student No. 1, Simhadri, Sye, Chatrapathi, Vikramarkudu, Yamadonga, Magadheera, Maryada Ramanna, Eega, Baahubali: The Beginning, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and RRR. Every film has been a commercial success, giving him a zero-flop record.
3.Prashanth Neel
Prashanth Neel is known for intense action and mass storytelling. His films include Ugramm, KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2 and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. All these films performed strongly at the box office, with KGF Chapter 2 becoming a massive blockbuster, maintaining its no-flop track record.
4.Rajkumar Hirani
Rajkumar Hirani is famous for meaningful and entertaining cinema. His films include Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju and Dunki. Most of his films were major blockbusters, though Dunki received a mixed box-office response compared to his previous hits.
5.Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is known for bold and intense storytelling. His films include Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh and Animal. All his films were commercially successful, with Animal becoming a major blockbuster, maintaining his strong box office record.
Also read: Divya Dutta shares shocking reaction to Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift debate: 'We cannot generalise these things'
6.Atlee Kumar
Atlee Kumar is known for delivering commercial entertainers. His films include Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal, Bigil and Jawan. All his films have been box office successes, making him one of the few directors with a no-flop streak.