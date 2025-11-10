Zayed Khan-Malaika Parekh love story: Know how Zarine Khan's son married his school sweetheart

Good news for tourists: 7 Vande Bharat trains connecting heritage cities of India: Check routes, stoppages, timings and fare
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Nov 10, 2025, 01:06 PM IST
1.Glimpse into Zayed Khan’s family life
Actor Zayed Khan, son of the late Zarine Khan, shares a heartwarming bond with his wife Malaika Parekh and their two sons, Zidaan and Aariz. Away from the spotlight, Zayed’s world revolves around love, laughter and family.
2.Love that began in school
Zayed and Malaika’s love story started at Kodaikanal International School, where they met as teenagers. What began as a sweet friendship soon blossomed into lifelong love, leading to a beautiful marriage in November 2005.
3.Meet Malaika Parekh
Malaika, the daughter of diamond merchant Rohit Parekh, is a talented jewellery designer and Zayed’s biggest support system. Together, they’ve built a strong foundation of trust, understanding and togetherness.
4.Proud parents to two adorable boys
Zayed and Malaika are doting parents to Zidaan (born in 2008) and Aariz (born in 2011). The couple often shares joyful family moments, from vacations and celebrations to everyday giggles at home.
5.From reel life to real happiness
Known for his performances in films like Main Hoon Na and Dus, Zayed Khan now prioritises family over fame. His life today reflects contentment, a loving husband, caring father and a man grounded by family values.