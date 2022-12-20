Yearender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, Suriya in Vikram, powerful cameos of the year

Here are the five most powerful cameo appearances of the actors in Indian cinema in 2022.
Be it Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra or Suriya in Vikram, these actors might have appeared for just a few minutes on screen but left a lasting impact in each of their films. In this year-ender special, we look at five powerful cameos in Indian cinema in 2022. (All images: Twitter)
1. Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra
Shah Rukh Khan played the scientist Mohan Bhargav who possesses the Vanarastra in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy adventure epic Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He left such a dazzling impact in his cameo appearance that the filmmaker has said that he is looking to explore a spin-off film based on his character.
2. Suriya in Vikram
Suriya played the drug kingpin Rolex in the Lokesh Kanagaraj's actioner Vikram starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil, and Vijay Sethupathi. His cameo in the film's climax confirmed him as the main antagonist in the LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe) in the planned films Kaithi 2 and Vikram 3. There are also rumours that Lokesh will make a full-fledged film on Rolex.
3. Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya in Rocketry
Shah Rukh Khan and Suriya also appeared in cameo roles in R Madhavan's directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. While the Bollywood superstar appeared in the Hindi and English versions, the Tamil superstar was there in the Tamil versions as the host listening to the heartbreaking story of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan himself.
4. Ajay Devgn in RRR
Ajay Devgn played Alluri Venkatarama Raju, father of Alluri Sitaram Raju, played by Ram Charan, in SS Rajamouli's period action extravaganza RRR. The Telugu film turned out to be the second-highest-grossing film of the year and is now raking in international laurels for Indian cinema, including two nominations at the Golden Globes 2023.
5. Ranbir Kapoor in Govinda Naam Mera
Ranbir Kapoor surprised the audiences when he grooved to the Bijli track in Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Bhumi Pednekar starrer crime comedy Govinda Naam Mera. Ranbir played himself in the film directed by Shashank Khaitan and released directly on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar.