Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja, celebs who became parents this year

This year, a lot of famous people made pregnancy announcements and welcomed their newest family members.
1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
Raha Kapoor, a baby girl, was born to Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor this year.
2. Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja
In September of this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child. Their son was given the name Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.
3. Vignesh-Nayanthara
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara embraced parenthood this year. The welcomed theri twins via surrogacy.
4. Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra
When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed that their first child will be born in January 2022, it was one of the greatest announcements of the year. They also disclosed that they welcomed their daughter via surrogacy.
5. Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to Devi Basu Singh Grover.
6. Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonnerjee
Lianna was born to Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in April of this year. Another pregnancy shortly followed it. In November, Debina welcomed her second daughter into the world.
7. Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Earlier this year, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiya became parents to a boy.