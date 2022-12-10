Search icon
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year

In the year 2022, several Bollywood celebrities advanced their relationships. Our favourite couples got married after dating for several years.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 10, 2022, 02:53 PM IST

In the year 2022, several Bollywood celebrities advanced their relationships. Our favourite couples from B-Town got married after dating for several years. As their favourite celebrities exchanged vows, fans were able to witness the fairytale weddings.

1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
1/7

On Thursday, April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows in a private ceremony.

2. Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal

Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal
2/7

After dating for seven years, Ali Fazal proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019. The pair, who fell in love began commemorating their marriage nuptials on October 4th.

3. Farhan Akhtar– Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar– Shibani Dandekar
3/7

After dating for four years, the pair decided to move their relationship further. The couple decided to get married on February 17 in a simple ceremony.

4. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar
4/7

On January 27, 2022, in Goa, Mouni Roy married her love, Suraj Nambiar.

5. Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur
5/7

On February 14, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur exchanged vows. Since 2015, the couple had been dating steadily, and in 2019, they became engaged.

6. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan
6/7

Nayanthara and her filmmaker partner Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9th June

7. Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya
7/7

On December 4, Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya were married in a magnificent ceremony.

