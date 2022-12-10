Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year

In the year 2022, several Bollywood celebrities advanced their relationships. Our favourite couples from B-Town got married after dating for several years. As their favourite celebrities exchanged vows, fans were able to witness the fairytale weddings.