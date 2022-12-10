Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal, celebs who got married this year

In the year 2022, several Bollywood celebrities advanced their relationships. Our favourite couples got married after dating for several years.
In the year 2022, several Bollywood celebrities advanced their relationships. Our favourite couples from B-Town got married after dating for several years. As their favourite celebrities exchanged vows, fans were able to witness the fairytale weddings.
1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor
On Thursday, April 14, 2022, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged vows in a private ceremony.
2. Richa Chadda-Ali Fazal
After dating for seven years, Ali Fazal proposed to Richa Chadha in 2019. The pair, who fell in love began commemorating their marriage nuptials on October 4th.
3. Farhan Akhtar– Shibani Dandekar
After dating for four years, the pair decided to move their relationship further. The couple decided to get married on February 17 in a simple ceremony.
4. Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar
On January 27, 2022, in Goa, Mouni Roy married her love, Suraj Nambiar.
5. Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur
On February 14, Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur exchanged vows. Since 2015, the couple had been dating steadily, and in 2019, they became engaged.
6. Nayanthara – Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara and her filmmaker partner Vignesh Shivan tied the knot on 9th June
7. Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya
On December 4, Hansika Motwani and her businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya were married in a magnificent ceremony.