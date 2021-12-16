Yearender 2021: Indian celebrities who passed away this year - Dilip Kumar, Sidharth Shukla, Ghanshyam Nayak

Here's a list of celebrities that passed away this year-
As the saying goes, life is short. People are born, live their lives, and then gently slip away when death knocks on their door. While some people live long and prosperous lives until they reach their shadow years, others experience a halt sooner. In the year 2021, there were a number of tragic deaths that shook the entertainment world to its core. Some favourite characters deceased after a long illness, COVID-19 or unexpected heart attacks.
1. Dilip Kumar
Yusuf Khan was a former Member of Parliament and one of India's greatest and most renowned cinema actors. He lived in Pali Hill, a Bandra suburb of Mumbai. He has earned an unprecedented eight Filmfare Best Actor Awards during the course of his 54-year career.
2. Sidharth Shukla
Sidharth Shukla was an Indian actor, host, and model who appeared in Hindi films and television shows. His parts in 'Broken But Beautiful 3', 'Balika Vadhu', and 'Dil Se Dil Tak' were well-known. He was the winner of the Bigg Boss 13 reality show.
3. Puneeth Rajkumar
Puneeth Rajkumar, a Kannada actor known for his roles in films such as 'Power' and 'Yuvarathnaa,' died after suffering a major heart arrest. He was 46 years old at the time.
4. Ghanshyam Nayak
Nattu kaka, played by Ghanshyam Nayak in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', died on October 3rd after a long battle with cancer.
5. Surekha Sikri
Surekha Sikri was a National Award-winning Indian actress who worked in theatre, film, and television. She is well known for the film 'Badhaai Ho' (2018), for which she received critical acclaim. Surekha died of heart arrest at the age of 75.
6. Amit Mistry
Amit Mistry, a well-known film actor, died of a heart attack. He died when he was 47 years old.
7. Anupam Shyam
Anupam Shyam, a veteran actor, died this year from severe organ failure.
8. Raj Kaushal
Raj Kaushal, actor Mandira Bedi's spouse, had died at the age of 49. After a major heart attack, the writer-director-filmmaker passed away.
9. Rajiv Kapoor
Rajiv Kapoor, the younger brother of Randhir Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, died of cardiac arrest on February 9th.