Yearender 2021: Celebrities who welcomed their babies this year -Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Kishwer Merchant

In the year 2021, a lot of actresses became mothers. In the first few months of 2021, we saw celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Neeti Mohan, Aditi Malik, Lisa Haydon, and others give birth and embrace parenthood, some for the second or third time. In the second half, many more divas gave birth to their babies.