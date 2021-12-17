Yearender 2021: Celebrities who welcomed their babies this year -Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Kishwer Merchant

Take a look at actresses who welcomed their babies in 2021.
In the year 2021, a lot of actresses became mothers. In the first few months of 2021, we saw celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Neeti Mohan, Aditi Malik, Lisa Haydon, and others give birth and embrace parenthood, some for the second or third time. In the second half, many more divas gave birth to their babies.
1. Anushka Sharma
On the 11th of February, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their daughter Vamika into the world.
2. Kishwer Merchant
Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai welcomed their son named 'Nirvair' into their family on August 27, 2021.
3. Kareena Kapoor Khan
On February 21, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son, Jeh.
4. Ruchika Kapoor
On September 11, Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchika Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl.
5. Neha Dhupia
In October, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia welcomed their second child, a baby boy.
6. Evelyn Sharma
On November 12, Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi welcomed their first child.
7. Dia Mirza
In May, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi surprised the industry by announcing the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekh.
8. Shreya Ghoshal
Shreya Ghoshal, one of India's most diverse vocalists, and her spouse Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed a newborn boy on May 22.
9. Lisa Haydon
Lisa Haydon and her husband Dino Lalvani had their third child in August.
10. Geeta Basra
On July 10, former actress Geeta Basra and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh welcomed their first child.
11. Preity Zinta
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy in November.