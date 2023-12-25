Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

The year 2023 saw a number of docu series and non fiction shows stream on OTT. We sum up the best of the best
This has been a good year for non fiction longform content in India. On the streaming platforms, a number of docu series premiered, talkinga about everything from cinema itself to forgotten bandits and gruesome murders. DNA brings you the five best docu series that streamed on OTT in 2023
1. The Romantics (Netflix)
While Netflix and YRF's The Romantics did gloss over some parts of the journey of Yash Raj Fims, the series gave unprecedented access to the reclusive Aditya Chopra and shone some light on how Yash Raj became the behemoth it is, all the while charting the journey of Indian cinema as well.
2. Against The Tide
This documentary chronicled the plight of India's fishermen through the journey of two friends whose lives and friendship fall apart as they take different paths in life. The moving film won awards at various international festivals
3. Dancing on the Grave (Prime Video)
Socialite Shakereh Khaleeli's disappearance and murder had shocked the elites of Bangalore years ago. This chilling Prime Video series brought out the true story of how one woman was conned and targetted by greedy, self-proclaimed godman
4. The Hunt For Veerappan (Netflix)
For decades, Veerappan was the deadliest and most famousb bandit and smuggler of India, till the law caught up with him. This riveting Netflix docu series traced the law enforcement agencies as they hunted man who was law and terror all rolled into one
5. Cinema Marte Dum Tak (Prime Video)
Arguably the best non fiction content to come out of India in 2023, Cinema Marte Dum Tak talked about the pulp side of Indian cinema, the so-called 'low brow' films that teased with sleaze and created a parallel industry that ran for decades