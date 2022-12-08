Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels

XXX star Aabha Paul has more than 1 million followers on Instagram, she often drops her sexy photos and videos there.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 08, 2022, 10:57 PM IST

XXX, Mastram, and Gandii Baat fame Aabha Paul often burns the internet with her sexy, hot, and sensational photos and videos. The actress who has 1.4 million followers on Instagram, never fails to flaunt her sexy body.  (Images source: Aabha Paul Clothing/Instagram)

Take a look

1. Aabha Paul looking sizzling hot

Aabha Paul looking sizzling hot
1/6

XXX star Aabha Paul looks super hot in this black attire while posing for the cameras.

Watch reel:

2. Aabha Paul posing in white outfit

Aabha Paul posing in white outfit
2/6

Aabha Paul burned social media with her sexy reel in a white outfit. She never fails to raise the temperature with her hot reels.

3. Aabha Paul in sexy red bra

Aabha Paul in sexy red bra
3/6

Aabha Paul looks stunning in this black bra while taking bath and posing for the cameras. 

4. Aabha Paul giving major goals

Aabha Paul giving major goals
4/6

Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul gives major fitness goals in these photos. She has a toned and sexy body. 

5. Aabha Paul burning the internet

Aabha Paul burning the internet
5/6

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sexy toned body, she can be seen flaunting her curves in this black bikini.

6. Aabha Paul flaunting tattoo

Aabha Paul flaunting tattoo
6/6

Aabha Paul can be seen flaunting her tattoo in this hot and sexy picture. Sharing the photo, she wrote,"beach mood." 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
In Pics: Malaika Arora makes internet sweat with her sizzling photos in deep-neck dress
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
5 Rahul Gandhi viral moments during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Taimur, Abram get medal from Shah Rukh Khan at Taekwondo match
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mainpuri Bypoll Result 2022: As SP retains MSY bastion, Shivpal Yadav merges his party with nephew Akhilesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.