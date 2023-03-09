photoDetails

XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics

Aabha Paul, known for her appearance on XXX and Gandii Baat, has shared some shots from her recent shoot.

Aabha Paul, who has appeared in multiple erotic shows like Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram, recently raised the temperature on her Instargam with some sultry and seductive shots from her recent shoot. What many noticed was Aabha’s unusual choice of attire.

1. Aabha Paul's bikini photoshoot

1/5 Aabha Paul shared some pictures wherein she wore a bikini made out of multi-coloured party decorative paper.

2. Aabha Paul's bizarre bikini

2/5 Many fans compared Aabha’s unusual choice of attire to the fashion choices of model Urfi Javed, known for wearing such clothes.

3. Aabha Paul's racy photoshoot

3/5 Aabha Paul gave multiple poses as she posed in the multi-coloured bikini in an outdoor location

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy pics

4/5 Aabha Paul also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her hot shoot.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul's shoot