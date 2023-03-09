Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

XXX, Gandii Baat actress Aabha Paul channels Urfi Javed with sexy shoot in bizarre bikini made of party decor; see pics

Aabha Paul, known for her appearance on XXX and Gandii Baat, has shared some shots from her recent shoot.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 09, 2023, 04:03 PM IST

Aabha Paul, who has appeared in multiple erotic shows like Gandii Baat, XXX, and Mastram, recently raised the temperature on her Instargam with some sultry and seductive shots from her recent shoot. What many noticed was Aabha’s unusual choice of attire.

1. Aabha Paul's bikini photoshoot

Aabha Paul's bikini photoshoot
1/5

Aabha Paul shared some pictures wherein she wore a bikini made out of multi-coloured party decorative paper.

2. Aabha Paul's bizarre bikini

Aabha Paul's bizarre bikini
2/5

Many fans compared Aabha’s unusual choice of attire to the fashion choices of model Urfi Javed, known for wearing such clothes.

3. Aabha Paul's racy photoshoot

Aabha Paul's racy photoshoot
3/5

Aabha Paul gave multiple poses as she posed in the multi-coloured bikini in an outdoor location

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy pics

XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy pics
4/5

Aabha Paul also shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses from her hot shoot.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul's shoot

XXX actress Aabha Paul's shoot
5/5

Aabha Paul's posts have received a lot of love and appreciation from fans.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.