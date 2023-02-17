Search icon
XXX actress Aabha Paul raises the temperature in her sexy videos

Check out the sizzling and steamy videos of XXX actress Aabha Paul.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 17, 2023, 10:58 PM IST

Aabha Paul has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram. Here are some of the bold and hot photos and videos that she has shared on her Instagram.

1. XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her tattoo

XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her tattoo
1/5

Aabha Paul is seen flaunting her butterfly-shaped tattoo with a butterfly-shaped bikini.

2. XXX actress Aabha Paul stuns in white

XXX actress Aabha Paul stuns in white
2/5

Aabha Paul looks like an angel in white in these glamorous pictures.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Himani Yadav (@yadav.himani)

3. XXX actress Aabha Paul looks seductive

XXX actress Aabha Paul looks seductive
3/5

Aabha Paul looks alluring while lying on a bed in this see-through top.

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul shines in desi look

XXX actress Aabha Paul shines in desi look
4/5

Aabha Paul makes a strong fashion statement in a purple-coloured saree.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul sizzles in black

XXX actress Aabha Paul sizzles in black
5/5

Aabha Paul impresses her fans and followers in these black outfits.

