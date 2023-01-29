Search icon
XXX actress Aabha Paul flaunts her sexy curves in viral videos

Aabha Paul's striking photos and videos that spread like a wildfire on the internet.

  Jan 29, 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Aabha Paul, who has appeared in the controversial web series XXX, Gandii Baat, and Mastram, is a social media sensation. Here are some of her videos in which she can be seen flaunting her sexy curves. (All images and videos: Aabha Paul/Instagram)

1. XXX actress Aabha Paul is an angel

Aabha Paul looks like an angel in white in this hot photo.

2. XXX actress Aabha Paul is a black beauty

Aabha Paul looks alluring in this black thigh-slit dress.

3. XXX actress Aabha Paul sizzles in red

Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red in this sexy photo.

4. XXX actress Aabha Paul stuns in a saree

Aabha Paul aces the traditional look as well in this saree.

5. XXX actress Aabha Paul smiles in ghagra

Aabha Paul looks gorgeous in this multi-coloured ghagra.

