World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs

ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 13, 2025, 04:15 PM IST
1.Puneeth Rajkumar
The late Kannada superstar donated his eyes after passing away in 2021, restoring sight for four people and inspiring a wave of eye donation pledges across Karnataka.
2.Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has publicly pledged to donate his eyes and other organs, raising awareness through his influence and advocacy campaigns.
3.Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan pledged to donate all his organs during Maharashtra’s Cadaver Organ Donation Day in 2014, hoping to give others a second chance at life.
4.Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya Rai pledged to donate her eyes years ago and has actively promoted eye donation through awareness campaigns.
5.Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth pledged to donate his eyes decades ago, inspiring fans in Tamil Nadu to follow his example.
6.Salman Khan
Salman Khan donated bone marrow in 2010 to save a young girl’s life and continues to promote awareness about stem cell donation.
7.R. Madhavan
R. Madhavan has committed to donating his entire body, believing that the gift of life should continue beyond one’s own.