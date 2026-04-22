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World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh

Madhya Pradesh: Three PWD officials caught red handed accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Lokayukta's trap operation

Madhya Pradesh: Three PWD officials caught accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes cards to residents

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates new water ATMs in Shalimar Bagh, distributes ca

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World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon

MI vs GT: Tilak Verma's maiden century to Jasprit Bumrah's first ball wicket; Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

Here's look at 5 heroes of Mumbai Indian's comeback in IPL 2026

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World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices

From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh, several Bollywood celebrities are actively investing in and promoting sustainable choices through eco-friendly businesses, green initiatives and responsible living. Through their work, public appearances and social media influence.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 22, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

1.Alia Bhatt:

Alia Bhatt:
1

Alia Bhatt is investing in sustainability through her eco-friendly kidswear brand Ed-a-Mamma, which uses natural fabrics and promotes safe, chemical-free clothing for children. The brand reflects her focus on responsible consumption and reducing environmental impact in fashion.

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2.Ajay Devgn:

Ajay Devgn:
2

Ajay Devgn actively supports environmental conservation through plantation drives and awareness campaigns. He has been associated with initiatives promoting tree plantation, urban greening and public participation in environmental protection.

3.Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh:

Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh:
3

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza co-founded Imagine Foods, a plant-based meat brand aimed at reducing environmental impact from animal farming. Their venture promotes sustainable eating habits and cruelty-free food alternatives.

4.Dia Mirza:

Dia Mirza:
4

Dia Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and invests in eco-friendly brands like Beco. She actively works on waste reduction, biodiversity conservation, and encouraging people to adopt sustainable and responsible lifestyles.

Also read: Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Samrat Prithviraj's failure, backlash on 'fake moustache': 'Beard takes around six weeks to grow'

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5.Kriti Sanon:

Kriti Sanon:
5

Kriti Sanon has invested in Hyphen, a vegan and zero-plastic skincare brand focused on sustainable beauty solutions. She also promotes wellness and ethical consumption through her entrepreneurial ventures and public advocacy.

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Madhya Pradesh: Three PWD officials caught red handed accepting bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in Lokayukta's trap operation
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