World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

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ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Apr 21, 2026, 01:55 PM IST
1.Alia Bhatt:
Alia Bhatt is a youth icon who actively promotes an eco-friendly lifestyle. In 2018, she pledged to eliminate plastic from her daily life and launched the #BeatPlasticPollution campaign, encouraging people to switch to sustainable alternatives like steel and glass bottles.
2.Priyanka Chopra:
Priyanka Chopra is known as a 'green crusader' for her environmental advocacy. She has supported major national green campaigns and contributed to eco-conscious storytelling through her Marathi production Paani, which won a National Award for its environmental message.
3.Raveena Tandon:
Raveena Tandon is an active environmentalist who promotes recycling and sustainable waste management. She advocates for safe sanitation and environmental awareness and has also served as a brand ambassador for Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
4.Dia Mirza:
Dia Mirza is a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador and a strong advocate against single-use plastics. She promotes ending 'toxic relationships' with plastic and actively supports habitat conservation. She also leads a zero-waste lifestyle and promotes plastic-free celebrations in her personal life.
Also read: Raja Shivaji: Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's 10 years old son Rahyl makes acting debut, will play this special role
5.Pragya Kapoor:
Pragya Kapoor is a pioneer in zero-waste filmmaking. She was honoured as the 'Purpose Driven Producer of the Year' in April 2026. Her production house, Guy In The Sky Pictures, follows eco-friendly practices on film sets, including a zero-waste set for Azaad. She also co-founded Ek Saath The Earth Foundation, focused on waste management and sustainability.