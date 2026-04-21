World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra to Raveena Tandon; 5 Celebrities leading sustainability and zero-waste living

5 . Pragya Kapoor:

5

Pragya Kapoor is a pioneer in zero-waste filmmaking. She was honoured as the 'Purpose Driven Producer of the Year' in April 2026. Her production house, Guy In The Sky Pictures, follows eco-friendly practices on film sets, including a zero-waste set for Azaad. She also co-founded Ek Saath The Earth Foundation, focused on waste management and sustainability.