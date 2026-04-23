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Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

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World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

On World Book Day, the spotlight shifts from films to storytelling as Bollywood actresses explore writing. Bollywood actresses like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta, Twinkle Khanna and others are sharing their journeys through books that range from memoirs to humor and self-reflection.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 23, 2026, 11:01 AM IST

1.Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:
1

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, this World Book Day stands out with her memoir 'Unfinished'. She narrates her journey from a small-town upbringing to becoming a global star. The book reflects her determination, struggles and ability to adapt across cultures, offering readers a powerful story of ambition and resilience.

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2.Neena Gupta:

Neena Gupta:
2

In her autobiography, 'Sach Kahun Toh', Neena Gupta candidly shares her unconventional life journey. Her story highlights personal challenges, bold choices and the strength required to stay true to oneself.

3.Twinkle Khanna:

Twinkle Khanna:
3

With 'Mrs Funnybones', Twinkle Khanna brings humour into everyday life. Her writing captures relationships, social quirks and modern lifestyles with wit and honesty, making her voice relatable and widely loved among readers.

4.Shilpa Shetty:

Shilpa Shetty:
4

Shilpa Shetty’s 'The Great Indian Diet' (co-written with Luke Coutinho) focuses on practical wellness. The book encourages balanced eating habits, challenges diet myths and promotes a sustainable approach to health inspired by Indian traditions.

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5.Soha Ali Khan:

Soha Ali Khan:
5

Soha Ali Khan’s 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous' mixes humour with reflection. She explores life within a well-known family while carving her own identity, offering a light yet thoughtful perspective on fame.

6.Kalki Koechlin:

Kalki Koechlin:
6

Kalki Koechlin’s 'A Documentary in Madness' dives into themes of mental health and identity. Presented as an introspective play, it reflects her artistic depth and willingness to explore complex human emotions.

Also read: Subhash Ghai is all praise for Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji, calls it 'full of nationalistic energy'

7.Kubbra Sait:

Kubbra Sait:
7

'In Open Book: Not Quite a Memoir', Kubbra Sait shares a bold and deeply personal narrative. She opens up about identity, past experiences, and emotional healing, making it a fearless and honest account of self-discovery.

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