ENTERTAINMENT

Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength

This Women’s Day, dive into Bollywood’s best women-centric films. From Queen’s journey of self-discovery to Thappad’s powerful message on self-respect and many more, these are the movies you can watch to celebrate women.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 08, 2026, 10:47 AM IST

1.Queen (2014)

Queen (2014)
1

After her fiancé calls off the wedding, Kangana Ranaut’s character decides to travel alone across Europe. On this journey, she discovers her independence, confidence, and the joy of living life on her own terms. Queen celebrates self-discovery and the courage to embrace one’s individuality.

2.Thappad (2020)

Thappad (2020)
2

Thappad tells the story of a woman, played by Taapsee Pannu, who questions her marriage after being slapped by her husband. She chooses to stand up for her dignity rather than accept societal norms, highlighting the importance of self-respect and equality in relationships.

3.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
3

Based on a true story, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force combat pilot. Facing gender bias and tough challenges, she proves her bravery and skill, inspiring women to break barriers and chase their dreams fearlessly.

4.Raazi (2018)

Raazi (2018)
4

In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays a young woman who marries into a Pakistani family to work as a spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She balances patriotism with personal sacrifice, demonstrating that courage and intelligence are powerful tools in shaping history.

5.Dangal (2016)

Dangal (2016)
5

This biographical sports drama features Aamir Khan as a father who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions. The daughters overcome societal expectations and prove that talent and determination know no gender, sending a powerful message about equality and perseverance.

6.Pink (2016)

Pink (2016)
6

Pink revolves around three women, including Taapsee Pannu, fighting a legal battle after an incident with influential men. Amitabh Bachchan plays their lawyer, supporting their quest for justice. The film highlights the importance of consent, women’s rights, and the courage to speak up.

7.Mardaani (2014)

Mardaani (2014)
7

The movie follows Rani Mukerji as a fearless police officer fighting against human trafficking and crime. Her determination and bravery showcase how women can take charge, protect society and challenge even the most dangerous adversaries.

8.Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
8

Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai, a woman who rises to power in Mumbai’s red-light district. Through resilience and leadership, she advocates for the rights and respect of women, proving that strength and determination can bring social change.

9.English Vinglish (2012)

English Vinglish (2012)
9

Sridevi plays a middle-aged woman who struggles with self-esteem due to her inability to speak English. By learning the language, she regains confidence, earns respect and rediscovers her self-worth, showing that personal growth and learning have no age limit.

10.Mrs. (2024)

Mrs. (2024)
10

Sanya Malhotra portrays a mother fighting a foreign legal system to reunite with her children. Her persistence, love and courage highlight the power of maternal determination and the fight for justice against all odds.

