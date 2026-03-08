Women’s Day 2026: From ‘Queen’ to ‘Thappad’, 10 Bollywood films celebrating women’s strength

Kerala High Court declines PIL seeking to drop Kerala from The Kerala Story 2 title, details inside
Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly returns to India after being stuck in Dubai amid US-Israel-Iran war: 'I am so devastated'
Bomb Scare outside NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani’s Residence: Two arrested near Gracie Mansion, 'suspicious' device recovered amid anti-Islam protests
King: Shah Rukh Khan, daughter Suhana Khan wrap up Vijayadashami sequence after intense eight-night shoot
Women's Day 2026: What is the history and significance of International Women's Day?
Women's Day 2026: Happy Women's Day messages, wishes, quotes, know this year's theme
Women's Day 2026: 5 trailblazing Indian women who became ‘Firsts’ in history
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Mar 08, 2026, 10:47 AM IST
1.Queen (2014)
After her fiancé calls off the wedding, Kangana Ranaut’s character decides to travel alone across Europe. On this journey, she discovers her independence, confidence, and the joy of living life on her own terms. Queen celebrates self-discovery and the courage to embrace one’s individuality.
2.Thappad (2020)
Thappad tells the story of a woman, played by Taapsee Pannu, who questions her marriage after being slapped by her husband. She chooses to stand up for her dignity rather than accept societal norms, highlighting the importance of self-respect and equality in relationships.
3.Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020)
Based on a true story, Janhvi Kapoor portrays Gunjan Saxena, India’s first female Air Force combat pilot. Facing gender bias and tough challenges, she proves her bravery and skill, inspiring women to break barriers and chase their dreams fearlessly.
4.Raazi (2018)
In Raazi, Alia Bhatt plays a young woman who marries into a Pakistani family to work as a spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. She balances patriotism with personal sacrifice, demonstrating that courage and intelligence are powerful tools in shaping history.
5.Dangal (2016)
This biographical sports drama features Aamir Khan as a father who trains his daughters to become wrestling champions. The daughters overcome societal expectations and prove that talent and determination know no gender, sending a powerful message about equality and perseverance.
6.Pink (2016)
Pink revolves around three women, including Taapsee Pannu, fighting a legal battle after an incident with influential men. Amitabh Bachchan plays their lawyer, supporting their quest for justice. The film highlights the importance of consent, women’s rights, and the courage to speak up.
7.Mardaani (2014)
The movie follows Rani Mukerji as a fearless police officer fighting against human trafficking and crime. Her determination and bravery showcase how women can take charge, protect society and challenge even the most dangerous adversaries.
8.Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)
Alia Bhatt plays Gangubai, a woman who rises to power in Mumbai’s red-light district. Through resilience and leadership, she advocates for the rights and respect of women, proving that strength and determination can bring social change.
9.English Vinglish (2012)
Sridevi plays a middle-aged woman who struggles with self-esteem due to her inability to speak English. By learning the language, she regains confidence, earns respect and rediscovers her self-worth, showing that personal growth and learning have no age limit.
Also read: Yami Gautam calls Aditya Dhar-Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 'Beyond Extraordinary'
10.Mrs. (2024)
Sanya Malhotra portrays a mother fighting a foreign legal system to reunite with her children. Her persistence, love and courage highlight the power of maternal determination and the fight for justice against all odds.