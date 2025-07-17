Will Saiyaara join Bollywood's debut films success club? A preview of successful debutants and debut films

6 . Rest of the debut league

6

From Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon’s action-packed Heropanti (Rs 53 crore) and Ayushmann Khurrana-Yami Gautam’s offbeat Vicky Donor (Rs 35 crore), to the modest outings of Refugee (Rs 17 crore) featuring Abhishek Bachchan-Kareena Kapoor, and Azaad (Rs 6.35 crore) starring Amaan Devgan-Rasha Thadani, debut films have seen mixed fates. Laila Majnu (Rs 11.5 crore), which marked the debut of Avinash Tiwary-Triptii Dimri, struggled in theatres but found a cult following online, proving that box office isn't the only path to lasting success.