Who was Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz?

Dolly D Cruz died on the spot in the road accident that happened in Gachibowli, Hyderabad
Telugu actress Dolly D Cruz lost her life while returning from the Holi party on March 18. She was a famous YouTuber and had a channel named Jalsa Rayudu. She was travelling with her friend who lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a divider. Dolly died on the spot in the road accident that happened in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. (All images: Dolly D Cruz/Instagram)
1. Dolly D Cruz aka Gayathri
Dolly D Cruz, popularly known as Gayathri, was a Tollywood junior actor who was the lead character in 'Madam Sir Madam Anthe'. She had a huge fan following on social media.
2. Dolly D Cruz, native of Lankala village
Dolly D Cruz belonged to Lankala village in Narva Mandal, Narayanpet district, Telangana.
3. Dolly D Cruz, famous YouTuber
Dolly D Cruz, who was interested in acting since childhood, grabbed attention with her YouTube channel named Jalsa Rayudu. Later she was seen in the Telegu series.
4. Dolly D Cruz, age
Dolly D Cruz was 26 years old when she lost her life in a horrific road accident. According to the media reports, another pedestrian woman, who was 38 years died on spot.
5. Dolly D Cruz, death news
Dolly D Cruz's death news was shared by her co-actress Surekha Vani, who portrayed her on-screen mother in a show, on Instagram. Sharing a photo with Gayathri, she wrote, “How could you leave this mom..! Had really best times together..! Still I can’t believe this..! Can u pleeee Come back soon ra will have a nice party..! Heyy lot to share..! Many more to do together..! Come raa come..! This is not time to go itz too early to leave us..! I dnt wana miss u..! Tcre..! Love u forever..! @dolly_d_cruze.”