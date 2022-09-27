Who is Sreenath Bhasi, Malayalam actor arrested for abusing female anchor

5/5

After videos showing his unruly behaviour went viral, Sreenath denied the allegations made against him in his interview with a news channel on Sunday, September 25 before his arrest. As per a report in onmanorama.com, the actor said, "I was under a lot of stress. But let me not justify the use of swear words. It was not right. It is my mistake and I apologise for the same" before changing his stance in the later half of the interview in which he added, "They abused me and became the victim. That is not right. I'm the real victim here. They have ruined my name, my cinema, my happiness, the love that people had for me. I think suicide is easier. They will be happy".