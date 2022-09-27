Who is Sreenath Bhasi, Malayalam actor arrested for abusing female anchor

Here's everything you need to know about Sreenath Bhasi, who was bailed after his arrest for abusing a female anchor.
Sreenath Bhasi was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a female journalist on Monday, September 26, and was later bailed in the day. A case was registered against him last week for allegedly misbehaving with a female anchor during an interview given to a YouTube channel. As the controversy around the Malayalam actor heightens, here's everything you need to know about him. (All images: Sreenath Bhasi/Instagram)
1. Sreenath Bhasi's beginning in the film industry
Sreenath Bhasi started his career as a radio jockey and then, also turned into a video jockey before making his acting debut in the 2011 blockbuster film Pranayam starring Mohanlal, Anupam Kher, and Jaya Prada.
2. Sreenath Bhasi as a musician
Before coming to films, Sreenath Bhasi performed as the lead vocalist for a Trivandrum-based evangelical Christian rock band named Crimson Wood and is currently the vocalist of an experimental band from Kerala.
3. Sreenath Bhasi's films
Sreenath Bhasi has given critically and commercially acclaimed performances in more than fifty films such as Kappela, Ustad Hotel, Kumbalangi Nights, Virus, and others. His latest film Chattambi is his first solo release.
4. Sreenath Bhasi's controversy
Last week, a journalist complained against Bhasi that the actor used abusive words against her and other crew members during an interview to promote his latest movie Chattambi. Following the incident, another clip of an earlier interview with a male radio jockey surfaced on the internet where Bhasi allegedly used abusive language.
5. Sreenath Bhasi claims to be the 'real victim'
After videos showing his unruly behaviour went viral, Sreenath denied the allegations made against him in his interview with a news channel on Sunday, September 25 before his arrest. As per a report in onmanorama.com, the actor said, "I was under a lot of stress. But let me not justify the use of swear words. It was not right. It is my mistake and I apologise for the same" before changing his stance in the later half of the interview in which he added, "They abused me and became the victim. That is not right. I'm the real victim here. They have ruined my name, my cinema, my happiness, the love that people had for me. I think suicide is easier. They will be happy".