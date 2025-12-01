Who is Raj Nidimouru? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband, now director of one of OTT's most popular series

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway opens for trial, to cut travel time to 2-2.5 hrs; inauguration expected soon
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 01, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
1.Raj Nidimoru: The filmmaker behind hit stories
Raj Nidimoru is a popular name in the Indian entertainment industry. His most celebrated creative team, Raj and DK, alongside his long-time collaborator Krishna D.K., is known for creating stories that stay engaging without losing emotional depth. Their most popular work, The Family Man, became a turning point for Indian streaming content with its mix of action, satire, and layered storytelling.
2.His Journey from Tirupati to global recognition
Raj was born in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. After completing his engineering degree in India, he moved to the United States for further studies. Raj and Krishna DK later founded D2R Films, a production house known for quirky, bold, and refreshing content. Over the years, Raj has co-written and co-directed several hit projects, including Farzi, Guns and Gulaabs, A Gentleman, Shor in the City, Go Goa Gone, and Happy Ending.
3.Rumours of Raj and Samantha’s bond
For months, speculation swirled around Raj and Samantha Ruth Prabhu after they were spotted holding hands at the World Pickleball League. Fans instantly began guessing whether a relationship was blooming.
Later, Samantha posted a casual photo dump on Instagram that included a picture with Raj, adding more fuel to the talks.
4.The wedding
On 1 December 2025, Samantha and Raj got married in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple inside the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.
Only close family and a few friends attended the event, keeping the celebration peaceful and deeply personal.
5.Samantha and Raj's wedding outfits
Samantha looked radiant in a red saree, paired with gold and diamond jewellery, while Raj wore a white kurta-pyjama with a cream bandhgala.
The couple performed the Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, a traditional ritual held at Linga Bhairavi abodes. The ceremony, rooted in the cleansing of the five elements, is believed to bring harmony, balance, and spiritual alignment to the couple’s married life.