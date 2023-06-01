trendingPhotosDetail

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Nisha Upadhyay was taken to the nearby hospital after a bullet hit her left thigh when the attendees opened fire at her live show.

Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered a bullet injury while she was performing live at a cultural programme in Saran, Bihar. She is now hospitalised and is in a stable condition in Patna. Meanwhile, her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

1. From Saran's Gaur Basant village

1/5 Nisha is basically from Saran's Gaur Basant village, Bihar. She lives in Patna and often performs at various cultural programmes in the city.

2. Actress, singer and stage performer

2/5 Nisha, who has a huge fan following, is an actress, singer and a stage performer.

3. Popular songs

3/5 Her famous songs are Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

4. Fan following

4/5 One of her fans pages is followed by more than 125k thousand people on Instagram. Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.

5. About the incident