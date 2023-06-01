Search icon
Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Nisha Upadhyay was taken to the nearby hospital after a bullet hit her left thigh when the attendees opened fire at her live show.

  • Jun 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST

Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered a bullet injury while she was performing live at a cultural programme in Saran, Bihar. She is now hospitalised and is in a stable condition in Patna. Meanwhile, her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.  

 

1. From Saran's Gaur Basant village

1/5

Nisha is basically from Saran's Gaur Basant village,  Bihar. She lives in Patna and often performs at various cultural programmes in the city. 

2. Actress, singer and stage performer

2/5

Nisha, who has a huge fan following, is an actress, singer and a stage performer.

3. Popular songs

3/5

Her famous songs are Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.

4. Fan following

4/5

One of her fans pages is followed by more than 125k thousand people on Instagram. Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery. 

5. About the incident

5/5

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter closely. They are examing how the incident took place, who were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired in a programme. 

