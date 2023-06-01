Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Nisha Upadhyay was taken to the nearby hospital after a bullet hit her left thigh when the attendees opened fire at her live show.
Popular Bhojpuri folk singer Nisha Upadhyay suffered a bullet injury while she was performing live at a cultural programme in Saran, Bihar. She is now hospitalised and is in a stable condition in Patna. Meanwhile, her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.
1. From Saran's Gaur Basant village
Nisha is basically from Saran's Gaur Basant village, Bihar. She lives in Patna and often performs at various cultural programmes in the city.
2. Actress, singer and stage performer
Nisha, who has a huge fan following, is an actress, singer and a stage performer.
3. Popular songs
Her famous songs are Le Le Aaaye Coca Cola, Navkar Mantra, Dholida Dhol Re Vagad, and Hasi Hasi Jaan Marela.
4. Fan following
One of her fans pages is followed by more than 125k thousand people on Instagram. Her fans are praying for her speedy recovery.
5. About the incident
Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter closely. They are examing how the incident took place, who were involved in the firing, and how the gunshot was fired in a programme.