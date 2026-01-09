Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...

Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her education qualification, net worth and more
Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd
No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...
Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...
BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate
Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi did not call...'
Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture eligibility list? Here's what we know
Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale GPT-OS®—World’s First AI-Powered Child Development Operating System
Why Delhi private schools are challenging new fee regulation law in high court? Explained
TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH
ENTERTAINMENT
Simran Singh | Jan 09, 2026, 11:03 AM IST
1.Natalie Burn: The viral 'Toxic' girl
The biggest surprise from Yash's Toxic first look was his intimate moment with hot Natalie Burn. In the teaser, Yash as Raya is seen making love right before creating destruction. Natalie's sensuous chemistry and her beauty made her a viral sensation overnight. But who is Natalie Burn?
2.Who is Natalie Burn
Hailing from Ukraine, the viral 'Toxic' girl Natalie Burn (born as Natalia Guslista) is a popular model, Hollywood actor, writer, and producer.
3.Natalie Burn is active in Hollywood for...
As per the reports, Natalie has been active in the entertainment world since 2006. It's been almost 20 years, and she has enriched herself on-screen and behind the camera. Natalie owns a production company called 7Heaven Productions with involvement in both creative and business aspects of filmmaking.
4.Notable works of Natalie Burn, including....
Before becoming the hot sensation with Toxic, Natalie had appeared in several Hollywood projects, including Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables 3, The Comeback Trail, Til Death Do Us Part, The Last Redemption and Eyes In The Trees.
5.Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2
Yash's Toxic is set to release in cinemas on March 19. The movie will compete directly with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2, and it will be the biggest box office clash of the recent times.