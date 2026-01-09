Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her education qualification, net worth and more

Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd

No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...

BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate

Donald Trump aide's BIG claim on why India-US deal fell through, says, 'PM Modi did not call...'

Oscars 2026: Kantara Chapter 1, Tanvi The Great to make it to Best Picture eligibility list? Here's what we know

Global Healthcare Fund Offers $70 Million to Pinnacle Blooms Network to Scale GPT-OS®—World’s First AI-Powered Child Development Operating System

Why Delhi private schools are challenging new fee regulation law in high court? Explained

TMC MPs Mahua Moitra, Derek O'Brien lifted up, dragged away by Delhi Police for staging 'dharna' outside Amit Shah's residence over ED raids in I-PAC office, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her education qualification, net worth and more

Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600

Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd

Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer

No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...

The most surprising, or rather amusing, factor from the first glimpse of Yash's Toxic was his intimate scene with Natalie Burn, right before the action. Read on to know more about the hottie from the West.

Simran Singh | Jan 09, 2026, 11:03 AM IST

1.Natalie Burn: The viral 'Toxic' girl

Natalie Burn: The viral 'Toxic' girl
1

The biggest surprise from Yash's Toxic first look was his intimate moment with hot Natalie Burn. In the teaser, Yash as Raya is seen making love right before creating destruction. Natalie's sensuous chemistry and her beauty made her a viral sensation overnight. But who is Natalie Burn? 

Advertisement

2.Who is Natalie Burn

Who is Natalie Burn
2

Hailing from Ukraine, the viral 'Toxic' girl Natalie Burn (born as Natalia Guslista) is a popular model, Hollywood actor, writer, and producer.

3.Natalie Burn is active in Hollywood for...

Natalie Burn is active in Hollywood for...
3

As per the reports, Natalie has been active in the entertainment world since 2006. It's been almost 20 years, and she has enriched herself on-screen and behind the camera. Natalie owns a production company called 7Heaven Productions with involvement in both creative and business aspects of filmmaking.

4.Notable works of Natalie Burn, including....

Notable works of Natalie Burn, including....
4

Before becoming the hot sensation with Toxic, Natalie had appeared in several Hollywood projects, including Sylvester Stallone's The Expendables 3, The Comeback Trail, Til Death Do Us Part, The Last Redemption and Eyes In The Trees.

TRENDING NOW

5.Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2
5

Yash's Toxic is set to release in cinemas on March 19. The movie will compete directly with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2, and it will be the biggest box office clash of the recent times. 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600 bond order against Zoho founder, know her education qualification, net worth and more
Meet Pramila Srinivasan, Sridhar Vembu's estranged wife behind Rs 152778384600
Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer Singh's song, wowing US crowd
Dhurandhar takes over NBA, viral video shows bhangra performance on Ranveer
No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...
No appraisals for WFH employees? Ratan Tata's TCS mandates NEW rule, it is...
Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries may consider buying...
Mukesh Ambani's masterstroke: Amid US-Venezuela conflict, Reliance Industries ma
BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption charges for 'Land-for-jobs' scam, CBI to investigate
BIG trouble for Lalu Yadav: RJD leader, wife Rabri Devi, family faces corruption
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash in Toxic, has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns...
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement