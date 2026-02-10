FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules

Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?

Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days

Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why

Mukesh Ambani’s RCPL acquires Southern Health Foods, how will it strengthen RIL's health foods portfolio?

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Ghooskhor Pandat: Amid heavy backlash, Neeraj Pandey will change movie title, big win for Manoj Bajpayee, Delhi HC rejects...

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

Mathura family death: What forced five members of farmers' family to die by suicide? Details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet, lucky resident reacts

Viral video: Amitabh Bachchan invites neighbour to Jalsa after Sunday fan meet,

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha, mocks Jaya Bachchan for her dressing sense: 'Aap baalon ko colour kare, botox kare'

Viral video: Rakhi Sawant wants Amitabh Bachchan to marry Rekha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

Jutta Leerdam won gold in women’s speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics, setting an Olympic record. Her achievement and Jake Paul’s emotional reaction made her one of the most talked-about athletes of the Games.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST

1.Who is Jutta Leerdam?

Who is Jutta Leerdam?
1

Jutta Leerdam won a gold medal in women’s speed skating at the Winter Olympics, marking a major milestone in her career. Her ice performance stood out because she maintained a calm mental state, demonstrated excellent technical skills and showed complete trust in her abilities.

Advertisement

2.Gold Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics

Gold Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics
2

Jutta delivered an outstanding and powerful race, finishing with an Olympic record time. Her performance demonstrated her dedication to training, which she maintained for many years, thus establishing her status as one of the world's top speed skaters.

3.Emotional celebration goes viral

Emotional celebration goes viral
3

After her victory, cameras showed her partner, Jake Paul, celebrating with intense emotions from his seat in the stadium. His reaction, which showed both pride and happiness, became a viral moment on social media because it showcased his personal connection to her historic win.

4.Pride for the Netherlands

Pride for the Netherlands
4

Jutta's gold medal victory showed that the Netherlands has maintained its position as the top nation in speed skating. The nation gained pride from its victory, which established the country as a major contender in winter sports.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor on fatherhood: ‘I want to be friend to Raha’, build closer bond than he had with Rishi Kapoor

TRENDING NOW

5.A memorable Olympic moment

A memorable Olympic moment
5

Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic gold was more than just a medal. The award proved to be an enduring Olympic moment, which showed her commitment to athletics and the assistance she received from her family and her capacity to overcome challenges.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Govt mandates labelling AI, deepfake content; introduces new rules
Hindu killed hours before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections 2026?
Hindu killed before polls, can minorities vote freely in Bangladesh Elections?
Manipur violence: Tension escalates in Ukhrul, internet shut down for 5 days
Manipur's Ukhrul witnesses fresh violence, internet shut down for 5 days
Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transactions, here's why
Govt to introduce changes in PAN rules: Sets higher limits for large cash transa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics
Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image
What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram?
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement