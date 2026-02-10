Who is Jutta Leerdom? See Jake Paul's girlfriend, who won gold at 2026 Winter Olympics

JEE Main Result 2026: Answer key to be out soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, know how to check
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 03:00 PM IST
1.Who is Jutta Leerdam?
Jutta Leerdam won a gold medal in women’s speed skating at the Winter Olympics, marking a major milestone in her career. Her ice performance stood out because she maintained a calm mental state, demonstrated excellent technical skills and showed complete trust in her abilities.
2.Gold Medal at 2026 Winter Olympics
Jutta delivered an outstanding and powerful race, finishing with an Olympic record time. Her performance demonstrated her dedication to training, which she maintained for many years, thus establishing her status as one of the world's top speed skaters.
3.Emotional celebration goes viral
After her victory, cameras showed her partner, Jake Paul, celebrating with intense emotions from his seat in the stadium. His reaction, which showed both pride and happiness, became a viral moment on social media because it showcased his personal connection to her historic win.
4.Pride for the Netherlands
Jutta's gold medal victory showed that the Netherlands has maintained its position as the top nation in speed skating. The nation gained pride from its victory, which established the country as a major contender in winter sports.
5.A memorable Olympic moment
Jutta Leerdam’s Olympic gold was more than just a medal. The award proved to be an enduring Olympic moment, which showed her commitment to athletics and the assistance she received from her family and her capacity to overcome challenges.