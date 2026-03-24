Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

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ENTERTAINMENT
Vaishali Shastri | Mar 24, 2026, 08:00 PM IST
1.Who is Jasmine Masih?
Badshah got married to his first wife, Jasmine Masih, in 2012 in a private wedding ceremony with only their parents and close ones in attendance. As per reports, the singer had met his wife, Jasmine, at a party thrown by their common friend where he fell in love with her.
2.Who is Badshah’s daughter?
The couple welcomed a baby girl, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh, on January 10, 2017. Even after becoming a father, Badshah never talked about his wife and child nor posted many photos of them. Jessemy has now turned 9 this year. She has a nickname, ‘Bubba’ who was born in Mumbai and reportedly now lives in London with her mother.
3.Badshah’s ‘life’, his daughter
In an old interview with HT, Badshah talked about fatherhood and said that his opinion on children has changed after the birth of his daughter. He said that everyone needs to become a father to understand what fatherhood is. He also said that Jessemy is his 'entire life'. Before becoming a father, the singer used to tell in the interviews that he was never fond of children and infact never liked them.
In a rare pic of Badshah with his daughter, the singer shared a picture of them together outside a store holding shopping bags.
4.Father-daughter bond
Badshah’s has time and again proved his fatherly love, for instance, during Dabangg 2 tour, he took Jessemy, then three and half months old with him. During the tour he told Bollywood Hungama that his daughter is the most important thing in his life.
In a more than a year-old viral video on Instagram, Badshah shared him teaching Jessemy the art of flow and rhythm. He captioned the video “Bloodline,” giving a glimpse into the fun moments between them building their special bond through music.
5.Badshah’s latest controversy
The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) issued a formal summons over alleged objectionable lyrics in his recently released Haryanvi song 'Tateeree.'The commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said the panel has taken suo motu cognizance of the matter following complaints that the song's lyrics are indecent and violate cultural boundaries and modesty. The controversy has been building since the track's release around March 1, 2026.