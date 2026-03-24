Who is Jessemy Grace Masih Singh? Badshah’s daughter who shares unique bond with father, watch their rare pic together

3 . Badshah’s ‘life’, his daughter

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In an old interview with HT, Badshah talked about fatherhood and said that his opinion on children has changed after the birth of his daughter. He said that everyone needs to become a father to understand what fatherhood is. He also said that Jessemy is his 'entire life'. Before becoming a father, the singer used to tell in the interviews that he was never fond of children and infact never liked them.

In a rare pic of Badshah with his daughter, the singer shared a picture of them together outside a store holding shopping bags.