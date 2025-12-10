Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

4 . About his career

At just 17, he started his career by hosting a travel show called Indian Holiday on Sony Television with Anu Malhotra and Mini Mathur. He later worked as a VJ on Channel V. Kapur made his acting debut in 2004 with the comedy film Chai Pani Etc. and went on to appear in films like Sssshhh…, Bad Luck Govind, A Wednesday, and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. Although he worked in television and films for many years, his career grew more prominently when he hosted Extraaa Innings T20 from 2008 to 2017 during the Indian Premier League (IPL).