Who is Gaurav Kapur? Kritika Kamra's beau, worked as VJ, now a cricket host, was married to...

ENTERTAINMENT
Shweta Singh | Dec 10, 2025, 07:04 PM IST
1.Kritika Kamra made it official with Gaurav Kapur
Actress Kritika Kamra and cricket host and content producer Gaurav Kapur have made their relationship official on social media.
2.Pictures on Instagram
The actress took to Instagram to share a series of pictures with Gaurav. The caption on her post reads, ''Breakfast with.''
3.Who is Gaurav Kapur?
Born in Delhi in 1981, Gaurav Kapur is best known for hosting shows like Extraaa Innings T20, Cricbuzz Live, and his YouTube show Breakfast with Champions.
4.About his career
At just 17, he started his career by hosting a travel show called Indian Holiday on Sony Television with Anu Malhotra and Mini Mathur. He later worked as a VJ on Channel V. Kapur made his acting debut in 2004 with the comedy film Chai Pani Etc. and went on to appear in films like Sssshhh…, Bad Luck Govind, A Wednesday, and Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. Although he worked in television and films for many years, his career grew more prominently when he hosted Extraaa Innings T20 from 2008 to 2017 during the Indian Premier League (IPL).
5.Gaurav Kapur previous marriage
Gaurav Kapur was earlier married to actress Kirat Bhattal. The former couple tied the knot on November 3, 2014, in Chandigarh in a private ceremony. However, after years of marriage, they got separated in 2021.