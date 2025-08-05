Meet Bhagyashri Borse, Vijay Deverakonda's love interest in Kingdom, who appeared before in Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion as...

Uttarkashi cloudburst triggers flash floods in Dharali village, incident caught on camera
ENTERTAINMENT
Muskan Verma | Aug 05, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
1.Bhagyashri Borse and Vijay Deverakonda in Kingdom
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Kingdom was released on July 31. Bhagyashri plays the female lead in this movie opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The film gives her strong screen presence and fans say she finally gets a chance to act, not just look glamorous.
2.Born and brought up in Aurangabad
Bhagyashri Borse was born on 6 May 1999 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. She is 26 years old and has been slowly building her career through small roles and brief appearances across languages.
3.Her debut with Ravi Teja
She made her debut in Mr. Bachchan opposite Ravi Teja in 2024. However, the film didn’t do well, and her role lacked depth. Critics noted she had no real scope to perform in her first outing.
4.Cameo roles
Before Kingdom, she appeared briefly in Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan and in Yaariyan 2. Though small, these roles helped her gain visibility across different film industries.
5.Big projects ahead
Bhagyashri is set to star in Atlee’s #AA22xA6 and Kaantha with Dulquer Salmaan. She’ll also be seen as Mahalaxmi in Ram Pothineni’s next, RAPO22. These films could rise her career in 2025.