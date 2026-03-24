Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story

4 . How did Badshah met Isha Rikhi?

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Isha and Badshah reportedly met at a mutual friend's party and they have been sparking wedding rumours for a long time. Before tying the knot, Badshah and Isha dated for nearly four years. The couple's wedding pics were shared by Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi on Instagram. Badshah and Isha are seen performing wedding rituals in the shared videos.