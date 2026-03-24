Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story

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ENTERTAINMENT
Apurwa Amit | Mar 24, 2026, 02:24 PM IST
1.Badshah marries Isha Rikhi
Popular rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name Aditya Prateek Singh has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress-model Isha Rikhi in a private ceremony. Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi took to her official Instagram account to share photos and videos from couple's intimate wedding. However, nor Badshah, neither Isha has made any official confirmation about this.
2.Who is Isha Rikhi?
Isha Rikhi is a model and actress born in Chandigarh in 1993, known for her work in Punjabi cinema and Bollywood debut film Nawabzaade (2018). She has appeared in Punjabi films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky. Isha has a strong social media presence with 1.1 million followers.
3.About Isha Rikhi's educational qualification, career
Isha went to Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh. The 32-year-old actress began her modeling career in 12th grade and worked with brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Mother Dairy, and Madame. Isha was featured on Woman's Era magazine cover in Feb 2011.
4.How did Badshah met Isha Rikhi?
Isha and Badshah reportedly met at a mutual friend's party and they have been sparking wedding rumours for a long time. Before tying the knot, Badshah and Isha dated for nearly four years. The couple's wedding pics were shared by Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi on Instagram. Badshah and Isha are seen performing wedding rituals in the shared videos.
5.Decoding Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding look
The wedding ceremony featured traditional Punjabi rituals, with Badshah wearing a brown kurta and golden saafa, and Isha in a red bridal suit. Pics show the duo exchanging garlands and performing Varmaala. However, the exact date of the wedding isn't confirmed.