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Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

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Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stun

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Who is Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi? How did rapper meet Punjabi actress, know about their love story

Singer-rapper Badshah has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress and model Isha Rikhi. Here's all you need to know about their love story

Apurwa Amit | Mar 24, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

1.Badshah marries Isha Rikhi

Badshah marries Isha Rikhi
1

Popular rapper-singer Badshah, whose real name Aditya Prateek Singh has reportedly tied the knot with Punjabi actress-model Isha Rikhi in a private ceremony. Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi took to her official Instagram account to share photos and videos from couple's intimate wedding. However, nor Badshah, neither Isha has made any official confirmation about this.

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2.Who is Isha Rikhi?

Who is Isha Rikhi?
2

Isha Rikhi is a model and actress born in Chandigarh in 1993, known for her work in Punjabi cinema and Bollywood debut film Nawabzaade (2018). She has appeared in Punjabi films like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De and Happy Go Lucky. Isha has a strong social media presence with 1.1 million followers.

3.About Isha Rikhi's educational qualification, career

About Isha Rikhi's educational qualification, career
3

Isha went to Shishu Niketan Model Senior Secondary School in Chandigarh. She holds a Bachelor's degree from Panjab University, Chandigarh. The 32-year-old actress began her modeling career in 12th grade and worked with brands like Kalyan Jewellers, Mother Dairy, and Madame. Isha was featured on Woman's Era magazine cover in Feb 2011. 

4.How did Badshah met Isha Rikhi?

How did Badshah met Isha Rikhi?
4

Isha and Badshah reportedly met at a mutual friend's party and they have been sparking wedding rumours for a long time. Before tying the knot, Badshah and Isha dated for nearly four years. The couple's wedding pics were shared by Isha's mother Poonam Rikhi on Instagram. Badshah and Isha are seen performing wedding rituals in the shared videos.

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5.Decoding Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding look

Decoding Badshah and Isha Rikhi’s wedding look
5

The wedding ceremony featured traditional Punjabi rituals, with Badshah wearing a brown kurta and golden saafa, and Isha in a red bridal suit. Pics show the duo exchanging garlands and performing Varmaala. However, the exact date of the wedding isn't confirmed.

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
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