Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy

2 . Badshah-Jasmine divorce

2

Badshah and Jasmine had a long marriage; however, they got divorced in 2020, citing cultural differences and an unhealthy environment for their child. "We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London," he was quoted as saying to a news portal.