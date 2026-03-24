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Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

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Harish Rana, India's first passive euthanasia case, dies after 13 years in coma

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Badshah Weds Isha Rikhi: Actress dons red embroidered salwar kameez, Rapper stuns in brown kurta with golden saafa; Here’s cost of their outfits

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Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy

Though Badshah ruled the music industry with his hit tracks Jugnu, Mercy, Paagal, Genda Phool, and more, his personal life remained quite intriguing for fans. The rapper has recently hit headlines with his marriage to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, leaving fans curious about his previous wife, Jasmine.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 24, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

1.Badshah-Jasmine marriage

Badshah-Jasmine marriage
1

Badshah tied the knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012, in a private affair in the presence of their parents and close ones. Reportedly, the singer had met his wife, Jasmine, at a party of their common friend and fell in love with her.

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2.Badshah-Jasmine divorce

Badshah-Jasmine divorce
2

Badshah and Jasmine had a long marriage; however, they got divorced in 2020, citing cultural differences and an unhealthy environment for their child. "We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London," he was quoted as saying to a news portal.

3.Who is Jasmine Masih?

Who is Jasmine Masih?
3

After marriage to Badshah, Jasmine has largely maintained a private life, staying away from the media spotlight. She was born and raised in London. Following her divorce, she moved to London, where she currently lives with their daughter. Reportedly, she supported Badshah in his struggling days.

4.Badshah-Jasmine's daughter Jessemy

Badshah-Jasmine's daughter Jessemy
4

After five years of marriage, the couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 10, 2017. They named their daughter Jessemy, but just like their wedding, they kept their daughter's arrival a secret. The news became public when Badshah's friend, Raftaar, congratulated the couple upon the baby girl's arrival.

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5.Badshah ties knot to Isha Rikhi

Badshah ties knot to Isha Rikhi
5

Taking fans by surprise, Badshah got married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in an intimate Hindu Punjabi wedding. Badshah's mother-in-law, Poonam Rikhi, shared the first few pictures from the wedding; however, the rapper and the actress are yet to make it official.

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Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan
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