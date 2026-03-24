Who is Badshah's ex-wife Jasmine Masih? Why did they separate? Know about their relationship timeline, daughter Jessemy

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ENTERTAINMENT
Varsha Agarwal | Mar 24, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
1.Badshah-Jasmine marriage
Badshah tied the knot with Jasmine Masih in 2012, in a private affair in the presence of their parents and close ones. Reportedly, the singer had met his wife, Jasmine, at a party of their common friend and fell in love with her.
2.Badshah-Jasmine divorce
Badshah and Jasmine had a long marriage; however, they got divorced in 2020, citing cultural differences and an unhealthy environment for their child. "We both tried everything. We tried our best and gave everything that we had. We separated because it was not healthy for our child. I get to meet my child but not that often as she lives in London," he was quoted as saying to a news portal.
3.Who is Jasmine Masih?
After marriage to Badshah, Jasmine has largely maintained a private life, staying away from the media spotlight. She was born and raised in London. Following her divorce, she moved to London, where she currently lives with their daughter. Reportedly, she supported Badshah in his struggling days.
4.Badshah-Jasmine's daughter Jessemy
After five years of marriage, the couple was blessed with a baby girl on January 10, 2017. They named their daughter Jessemy, but just like their wedding, they kept their daughter's arrival a secret. The news became public when Badshah's friend, Raftaar, congratulated the couple upon the baby girl's arrival.
5.Badshah ties knot to Isha Rikhi
Taking fans by surprise, Badshah got married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in an intimate Hindu Punjabi wedding. Badshah's mother-in-law, Poonam Rikhi, shared the first few pictures from the wedding; however, the rapper and the actress are yet to make it official.