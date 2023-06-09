Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer who is accused for raping minor girl

21-year-old singer Babul Bihari has been arrested after being accused of raping a minor girl. Read on to know more about him and his origin.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jun 09, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

On Friday, Gurgaon police arrested a Bhojpuri singer, Babul Bihari as he is been accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl and uploading the victim's objectionable photo on the internet. Read on to know more about Abhishek aka Babul Bihari. (Images source: YouTube screengrabs)

1. Babul Bihari's real name

Babul Bihari's real name
1/5

21-year-old Babul Bihari used to live in Rajiv Nagar, Gurugram (Gurgaon) and his real name is Abhishek. 

2. Babul Bihari Live

Babul Bihari Live
2/5

Babul Bihari is a singer and vlogger. Babul owns two YouTube channels, Babul Bihari Live, in which he uploads his reviews, news, and debate about multiple things. He even shares his song videos on Babul Bihari Live. This YouTube channel has over 27K subscribers. 

3. Vlogger Babul Bihari

Vlogger Babul Bihari
3/5

This is a screenshot from his second YouTube channel, Babul Vlogs. In this channel, he has uploaded vlogs related to travel and food. This YouTube channel has only 446 subscribers.  

4. Babul Bihari's demeaning songs

Babul Bihari's demeaning songs
4/5

Some of the songs Babul has sung have double-meaning jokes and they are a bit demeaning to women. His famous songs include Lehanga Utha Ke, Ke Kar Baap Ke Daar, and Dhori Me Tar Lagai Detau.

5. Babul Bihari's arrested for alleged rape

Babul Bihari's arrested for alleged rape
5/5

On Friday, Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari was arrested by the Gurugram (Gurgaon) Police for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting an objectionable photo of the victim on social media. As per police, he had befriended the 13-year-old girl, and then reportedly took the victim to a hotel where he allegedly raped her and even clicked the objectionable photo.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's relationship news
Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding
Diabetes control: Here's why you should eat 'baasi' roti as breakfast for blood sugar management
5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 720 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 9
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.