Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer who is accused for raping minor girl

On Friday, Gurgaon police arrested a Bhojpuri singer, Babul Bihari as he is been accused of raping a 13-year-old minor girl and uploading the victim's objectionable photo on the internet. Read on to know more about Abhishek aka Babul Bihari. (Images source: YouTube screengrabs)
1. Babul Bihari's real name
21-year-old Babul Bihari used to live in Rajiv Nagar, Gurugram (Gurgaon) and his real name is Abhishek.
2. Babul Bihari Live
Babul Bihari is a singer and vlogger. Babul owns two YouTube channels, Babul Bihari Live, in which he uploads his reviews, news, and debate about multiple things. He even shares his song videos on Babul Bihari Live. This YouTube channel has over 27K subscribers.
3. Vlogger Babul Bihari
This is a screenshot from his second YouTube channel, Babul Vlogs. In this channel, he has uploaded vlogs related to travel and food. This YouTube channel has only 446 subscribers.
4. Babul Bihari's demeaning songs
Some of the songs Babul has sung have double-meaning jokes and they are a bit demeaning to women. His famous songs include Lehanga Utha Ke, Ke Kar Baap Ke Daar, and Dhori Me Tar Lagai Detau.
5. Babul Bihari's arrested for alleged rape
On Friday, Bhojpuri singer Babul Bihari was arrested by the Gurugram (Gurgaon) Police for allegedly raping a minor girl and posting an objectionable photo of the victim on social media. As per police, he had befriended the 13-year-old girl, and then reportedly took the victim to a hotel where he allegedly raped her and even clicked the objectionable photo.