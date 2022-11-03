Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator

Aindrila Sharma's rapidly worsening health prompted her hospitalisation. She's survived cancer twice before this stroke.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Nov 03, 2022, 04:16 PM IST

Andrila Sharma, a well-known actress, is in severe condition, which has caused much distress. The actress has  been admitted to the hospital. Aindrila Sharma has a brain full with blood clots. Her health is still quite fregile.

 

1. Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma
1/5

After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career. Just recently, she was featured in the Zee Bangla Cinema Original film "Bhole Baba Par Karega," in which she played Anirban Chakraborti's daughter.

2. Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma
2/5

In the 'Bhaagad' series, Aindrila had a pivotal part. Recently, Aindrila Sharma has worked on two OTT productions. Jhumur was Aindrila Sharma's first acting role.

3. Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma
3/5

 Following this, she appeared on more hit programmes. In the films "Jibon Jyoti" and "Jiyon Kathi," Andrila Sharma played the main role.

4. Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma
4/5

As per hospital sources, Aindrila Sharma's condition improved slightly on Wednesday (2nd November). All of his loved ones are devastated by this news.

5. Aindrila Sharma

Aindrila Sharma
5/5

Having twice beaten cancer, actress Aindrila Sharma has returned to the spotlight. The actress has also had previous life-saving procedures. In addition, she has had chemotherapy treatments. Her cancer was eradicated by the treatment, so they said. 

(Image Source: Aindrila Sharma/instagram)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.