Who is Aindrila Sharma? Why the cancer survivor actress is now on a ventilator

Aindrila Sharma's rapidly worsening health prompted her hospitalisation. She's survived cancer twice before this stroke.
Andrila Sharma, a well-known actress, is in severe condition, which has caused much distress. The actress has been admitted to the hospital. Aindrila Sharma has a brain full with blood clots. Her health is still quite fregile.
1. Aindrila Sharma
After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career. Just recently, she was featured in the Zee Bangla Cinema Original film "Bhole Baba Par Karega," in which she played Anirban Chakraborti's daughter.
2. Aindrila Sharma
In the 'Bhaagad' series, Aindrila had a pivotal part. Recently, Aindrila Sharma has worked on two OTT productions. Jhumur was Aindrila Sharma's first acting role.
3. Aindrila Sharma
Following this, she appeared on more hit programmes. In the films "Jibon Jyoti" and "Jiyon Kathi," Andrila Sharma played the main role.
4. Aindrila Sharma
As per hospital sources, Aindrila Sharma's condition improved slightly on Wednesday (2nd November). All of his loved ones are devastated by this news.
5. Aindrila Sharma
Having twice beaten cancer, actress Aindrila Sharma has returned to the spotlight. The actress has also had previous life-saving procedures. In addition, she has had chemotherapy treatments. Her cancer was eradicated by the treatment, so they said.
(Image Source: Aindrila Sharma/instagram)