Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
1.A director who arrived with impact
Aditya Dhar got the nationwide fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, a film that blended patriotism with gripping action. The film earned him the National Award for Best Director, turning him into one of Bollywood’s most respected names overnight.
2.A Kashmiri root that runs deep
Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family, Dhar's background often reflects in his storytelling. Films like Uri and Baramulla reveal how personal history and national sentiment often meet at the heart of his craft.
3.A dream debut that never happened
Before Uri came into the picture, Dhar was all set for his first directorial project, Raat Baaki, backed by Dharma Productions and starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. Everything seemed set for a grand launch until the Uri terror attack shook the entire country. Bollywood placed an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists. Since Fawad Khan was the lead in Raat Baaki, the film had to be shelved, bringing Dhar’s dream debut to a sudden halt.
4.Transforming setback into success
Rather than stepping back, he stepped ahead with a stronger resolve. The emotional and political impact of the Uri attack inspired him to create Uri: The Surgical Strike. What seemed like a career setback ultimately led him to a film that changed his life forever.
5.Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam
In his personal life, Dhar shares a warm, grounded relationship with actress Yami Gautam. The couple married on June 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony that reflected simplicity and tradition. In May 2024, they welcomed their son, Vedavid Dhar, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives.
6.A new height with Dhurandhar
Dhar’s latest venture, Dhurandhar, brings together a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film combines sleek action with intense storytelling, reinforcing Dhar’s reputation as a filmmaker.