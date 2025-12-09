Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

3 . A dream debut that never happened

Before Uri came into the picture, Dhar was all set for his first directorial project, Raat Baaki, backed by Dharma Productions and starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. Everything seemed set for a grand launch until the Uri terror attack shook the entire country. Bollywood placed an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists. Since Fawad Khan was the lead in Raat Baaki, the film had to be shelved, bringing Dhar’s dream debut to a sudden halt.