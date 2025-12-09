FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Aditya Dhar? Dhurandhar director whose Dharma Productions debut was stopped by Uri attack then…, is married to…

Meet Aditya Dhar, from his Dharma Productions debut stopped after the Uri attack to directing blockbusters and building a beautiful life.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 09, 2025, 01:59 PM IST

1.A director who arrived with impact

A director who arrived with impact
1

Aditya Dhar got the nationwide fame with Uri: The Surgical Strike in 2019, a film that blended patriotism with gripping action. The film earned him the National Award for Best Director, turning him into one of Bollywood’s most respected names overnight.

2.A Kashmiri root that runs deep

A Kashmiri root that runs deep
2

Born into a Kashmiri Pandit family, Dhar's background often reflects in his storytelling. Films like Uri and Baramulla reveal how personal history and national sentiment often meet at the heart of his craft.

3.A dream debut that never happened

A dream debut that never happened
3

Before Uri came into the picture, Dhar was all set for his first directorial project, Raat Baaki, backed by Dharma Productions and starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. Everything seemed set for a grand launch until the Uri terror attack shook the entire country. Bollywood placed an unofficial ban on Pakistani artists. Since Fawad Khan was the lead in Raat Baaki, the film had to be shelved, bringing Dhar’s dream debut to a sudden halt.

4.Transforming setback into success

Transforming setback into success
4

Rather than stepping back, he stepped ahead with a stronger resolve. The emotional and political impact of the Uri attack inspired him to create Uri: The Surgical Strike. What seemed like a career setback ultimately led him to a film that changed his life forever.

5.Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam

Aditya Dhar and Yami Gautam
5

In his personal life, Dhar shares a warm, grounded relationship with actress Yami Gautam. The couple married on June 4, 2021, in an intimate ceremony that reflected simplicity and tradition. In May 2024, they welcomed their son, Vedavid Dhar, marking a joyful new chapter in their lives.

6.A new height with Dhurandhar

A new height with Dhurandhar
6

Dhar’s latest venture, Dhurandhar, brings together a stellar cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The film combines sleek action with intense storytelling, reinforcing Dhar’s reputation as a filmmaker.

