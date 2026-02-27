FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Rinku Singh's father Khachandra Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer

Pakistan declares 'open war' against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar

Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details

Gold, silver prices today, February 27, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

No IMF, no World Bank ! This Indian gave loan to British emperor during World War I, will his descendants get money back?

'Thank you Israel for the warmth': PM Modi concludes historic 2-day state visit

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Instagram's big new update, to alert parents if teens repeatedly search for suicide terms

IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2026: All-round India thrash Zimbabwe by 72 runs to stay alive in semifinal race

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Modi Israel Visit: Netanyahu Surprises PM Modi In Traditional Indian Jacket & Kurta Ahead Of Dinner

Passengers can modify tickets without extra charges, know all about DGCA new rules

Flyers can now modify tickets without extra charges, check new rules

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda?

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony, star couple crashes internet with their 'unfiltered love'

Inside photos: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's tradional wedding cermony

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

ENTERTAINMENT

Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding in Udaipur wowed everyone with their stunning outfits. Rashmika’s rust-orange Anamika Khanna saree and Vijay’s ivory dhoti with red angavastram made them look regal and elegant.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 27, 2026, 07:07 AM IST

1.Who designed the wedding outfits

Who designed the wedding outfits
1

Rashmika Mandanna wore a rust-orange silk saree designed by Anamika Khanna, while Vijay Deverakonda chose a cream dhoti with a red angavastram featuring temple-inspired embroidery. Both outfits were paired with gold jewellery, highlighting traditional Indian style.

2.How unique were the outfits

How unique were the outfits
2

Rashmika’s saree with gold embroidery and heavy temple-inspired jewellery looked regal and elegant. Vijay’s dhoti with detailed embroidery, layered gold jewellery and ceremonial red alta made him look equally striking. Together, their outfits blended tradition and royal elegance, making them truly unique.

3.Bridal look

Bridal look
3

Rashmika wore a rust-orange silk saree designed by Anamika Khanna. The saree had gold embroidery with red and antique gold borders. She completed her look with heavy gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and a nose ring.

4.Groom’s traditional attire

Groom’s traditional attire
4

Vijay looked regal in a cream-colored dhoti with a red angavastram (a draped cloth) over his shoulder. His outfit had embroidered designs inspired by temples and forests. He also wore gold necklaces and bracelets and applied red ceremonial alta on his hands.

Also read: Hera Pheri 3 again in trouble: Priyadarshan confirms Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty will not release this year, due to...

TRENDING NOW

5.Jewellery and cultural details

Jewellery and cultural details
5

Both Rashmika and Vijay’s jewellery received a lot of attention. Rashmika’s pieces had temple-inspired designs, while Vijay’s layered gold jewellery added a royal touch. Their accessories highlighted Indian culture while looking stylish.

