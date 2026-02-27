Who designed wedding outfits of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda? How unique were they?

Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 27, 2026, 07:07 AM IST
1.Who designed the wedding outfits
Rashmika Mandanna wore a rust-orange silk saree designed by Anamika Khanna, while Vijay Deverakonda chose a cream dhoti with a red angavastram featuring temple-inspired embroidery. Both outfits were paired with gold jewellery, highlighting traditional Indian style.
2.How unique were the outfits
Rashmika’s saree with gold embroidery and heavy temple-inspired jewellery looked regal and elegant. Vijay’s dhoti with detailed embroidery, layered gold jewellery and ceremonial red alta made him look equally striking. Together, their outfits blended tradition and royal elegance, making them truly unique.
3.Bridal look
Rashmika wore a rust-orange silk saree designed by Anamika Khanna. The saree had gold embroidery with red and antique gold borders. She completed her look with heavy gold jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and a nose ring.
4.Groom’s traditional attire
Vijay looked regal in a cream-colored dhoti with a red angavastram (a draped cloth) over his shoulder. His outfit had embroidered designs inspired by temples and forests. He also wore gold necklaces and bracelets and applied red ceremonial alta on his hands.
5.Jewellery and cultural details
Both Rashmika and Vijay’s jewellery received a lot of attention. Rashmika’s pieces had temple-inspired designs, while Vijay’s layered gold jewellery added a royal touch. Their accessories highlighted Indian culture while looking stylish.