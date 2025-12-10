Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?
Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading
BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?
Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...
Viral video: Amaal Mallik EXPOSED! Sachet–Parampara slam music composer for claiming..., demand...: 'Don't make the mistake of...'
Who is Justice Swaminathan? Madras High Court judge whom over 100 Opposition MPs want ousted; Here's everything we know so far
SHOCKING twist in Goa Nightclub fire, Kazakhstan belly dancer Kristina who performed in 'Birch by Romeo', is under police scanner due to...
Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans world’s largest IPO, aiming for this MASSIVE valuation
Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Election commission's Special Intensive Reforms set to be discussed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Dec 10, 2025, 01:55 PM IST
1.Dhurandhar
Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a political-action thriller that reflects its script through the production process. The crew travelled to various countries and secured vibrant locations in India to bring the film’s world to life.
For movie lovers and travel enthusiasts alike, the filming trail of Dhurandhar becomes an experience worth exploring. Here’s a closer look at the hidden spots where the film came alive.
2.Bangkok
The journey begins in the bustling streets of Bangkok. From neon-lit alleys to crowded marketplaces and waterfront edges, the city gave the film its gritty, fast-paced energy.
3.Amritsar
From the buzz of Bangkok, the crew travelled to Amritsar. Shooting near the Golden Temple brought a calm, reflective layer to the film. The city added emotional weight to scenes that explore the protagonist’s roots and inner conflicts.
4.Mumbai
No major Bollywood film is complete without Mumbai, and Dhurandhar is no exception. A significant portion of the shoot took place at the historic Filmistan Studios, established in 1943.
5.Madh Island
A blend of fishing villages, quiet beaches, and farmlands, Madh Island offered the perfect isolated landscape for high-risk stunt sequences. Many of the film’s gripping outdoor moments were shot here.
6.Dombivli–Mankoli Bridge
This industrial bridge connecting Dombivli and Bhiwandi provided the stark, dramatic setting needed for some of the film’s biggest action scenes. Its gritty look adds intensity to confrontations and chase moments.
7.Golden Tobacco Factory, Vile Parle
An abandoned factory turned into a stylised retro set for a key dance sequence filmed in July 2025. Its rugged interiors and industrial mood added unexpected visual charm to the film.
8.Khera Village, Ludhiana
A behind-the-scenes clip that went viral showed how the team transformed the quiet Punjabi village into a realistic Pakistani neighbourhood. With mud houses, narrow lanes, and textured rooftops, the village became an incredibly convincing setting for crucial scenes.