Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?

Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading

BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?

Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...

Viral video: Amaal Mallik EXPOSED! Sachet–Parampara slam music composer for claiming..., demand...: 'Don't make the mistake of...'

Who is Justice Swaminathan? Madras High Court judge whom over 100 Opposition MPs want ousted; Here's everything we know so far

SHOCKING twist in Goa Nightclub fire, Kazakhstan belly dancer Kristina who performed in 'Birch by Romeo', is under police scanner due to...

Elon Musk’s SpaceX plans world’s largest IPO, aiming for this MASSIVE valuation

Parliament Winter Session Day 8 LIVE Updates: Election commission's Special Intensive Reforms set to be discussed in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'

IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible...'

India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?

India–US BTA talks resume:Breakthrough signs, can Trump waive secondary tariff?

From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates

Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED

Discover all the hidden shooting locations of Dhurandhar. From Bangkok to Mumbai and Punjab, explore where Ranveer Singh’s action drama was filmed.

Shivani Tiwari | Dec 10, 2025, 01:55 PM IST

1.Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar
1

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a political-action thriller that reflects its script through the production process. The crew travelled to various countries and secured vibrant locations in India to bring the film’s world to life.

For movie lovers and travel enthusiasts alike, the filming trail of Dhurandhar becomes an experience worth exploring. Here’s a closer look at the hidden spots where the film came alive.

Advertisement

2.Bangkok

Bangkok
2

The journey begins in the bustling streets of Bangkok. From neon-lit alleys to crowded marketplaces and waterfront edges, the city gave the film its gritty, fast-paced energy.

3.Amritsar

Amritsar
3

From the buzz of Bangkok, the crew travelled to Amritsar. Shooting near the Golden Temple brought a calm, reflective layer to the film. The city added emotional weight to scenes that explore the protagonist’s roots and inner conflicts.

4.Mumbai

Mumbai
4

No major Bollywood film is complete without Mumbai, and Dhurandhar is no exception. A significant portion of the shoot took place at the historic Filmistan Studios, established in 1943.

TRENDING NOW

5.Madh Island

Madh Island
5

A blend of fishing villages, quiet beaches, and farmlands, Madh Island offered the perfect isolated landscape for high-risk stunt sequences. Many of the film’s gripping outdoor moments were shot here.

6.Dombivli–Mankoli Bridge

Dombivli–Mankoli Bridge
6

This industrial bridge connecting Dombivli and Bhiwandi provided the stark, dramatic setting needed for some of the film’s biggest action scenes. Its gritty look adds intensity to confrontations and chase moments.

7.Golden Tobacco Factory, Vile Parle

Golden Tobacco Factory, Vile Parle
7

An abandoned factory turned into a stylised retro set for a key dance sequence filmed in July 2025. Its rugged interiors and industrial mood added unexpected visual charm to the film.

8.Khera Village, Ludhiana

Khera Village, Ludhiana
8

A behind-the-scenes clip that went viral showed how the team transformed the quiet Punjabi village into a realistic Pakistani neighbourhood. With mud houses, narrow lanes, and textured rooftops, the village became an incredibly convincing setting for crucial scenes.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible... how can fares jump to Rs 35,000...?'
IndiGo Chaos: Delhi HC pulls up Centre, asks 'Who is responsible...'
India–US BTA talks resume: Breakthrough signs as both sides push for market access deal, Can Trump waive secondary tariffs?
India–US BTA talks resume:Breakthrough signs, can Trump waive secondary tariff?
Best Astrologer in India: Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading
Best Astrologer in India –Vedic Astrology Services and Kundali Reading
BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake after MASSIVE 7.5 magnitude earthquake; Know what it means, should India be concerned?
BIG ALERT! Japan issues warning for megaquake; Know what it means?
Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs..., to power...
Jeff Bezos' BIG India Move: Amazon to make MASSIVE investment of Rs...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Wahidullah Zadran to Sahil Parakh: Here's look at 5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 youngest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action drama REVEALED
Where was Dhurandhar filmed? Hidden shooting locations of Ranveer Singh’s action
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list of actor's upcoming big projects, release dates
Akshaye Khanna set to return as Rahman Dakait in Dhurandhar 2? Here's full list
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Goblin to Winter Sonata: 6 must-watch K-dramas capturing Christmas magic
From Umesh Yadav to Richard Gleeson: Here's look at 5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
5 oldest players who made the cut into IPL 2026 auction
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement