'Shut the fu*k up': Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend breaks silence on dating rumours, says THIS about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor

Priyadarshan is UPSET with Arshad Warsi for his statement on Hulchul, reveals actor called him after...: 'It has pained me'

Delhi-NCR shivers as cold wave peaks, schools closed, AQI slips to 'very poor' category; IMD predicts North India to witness...

MCD demolition drive near Delhi mosque turns violent, stone pelting, tear gas fired, 5 cops injured

JNU to take BIG action on students over raising provocative 'Modi, Shah ki kabr' slogans, says, 'expulsion, debarment…'

Arjun Bijlani makes FIRST STATEMENT after father-in-law's death, makes emotional promise: 'Chinta mat karna, Neha aur Ayaan ka...'

Donald Trump's BIG claim on Venezuela: US to receive 30-50 million barrels of oil at...

Pulkit Samrat reveals his mother went against family to support him, credits her for his acting career: 'She believed I would go to Mumbai and...'

Haridwar to be linked with Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, work on railway over bridge accelerates, check details

White House Press secretary Karoline Leavitt issues BIG statement on 'range of options' for Greenland annexation, says, 'US President Trump…., national security…'

When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video

From When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2, explore 7 must-watch Korean dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

Shivani Tiwari | Jan 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST

1.When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines
1

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

Genre: Romance, Slice of Life

Description: Set against the scenic backdrop of Jeju Island, this emotional drama follows a strong-willed woman from the 1950s who challenges social norms and builds a life on her own terms.

2.Genie, Make a Wish

Genie, Make a Wish
2

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy

Description: This fun fantasy rom-com revolves around a strict, emotionally closed woman who accidentally awakens a genie with a dark secret.

3.Cashero

Cashero
3

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy

Description: An ordinary government worker inherits a unique superpower linked to the money in his wallet. With quirky teammates and constant challenges, the show delivers a fresh take on superhero storytelling.

4.Weak Hero Class 2

Weak Hero Class 2
4

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Genre: Action, Coming-of-Age, Thriller

Description: Continuing from its powerful first season, this drama follows a traumatised student facing new enemies at a different school.

5.The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
5

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Genre: Medical, Comedy, Drama

Description: A struggling hospital trauma unit finds hope under an unconventional yet brilliant surgeon.

6.As You Stood By

As You Stood By
6

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Description: Two friends plan to escape an abusive life through a dangerous decision. This gripping thriller dives into trauma, loyalty, and the consequences of revenge, keeping viewers hooked till the end.

7.You and Everything Else

You and Everything Else
7

Where to Watch: Netflix

Release Date: 2025

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Genre: Melodrama

Description: This emotional series follows former best friends who reunite later in life under heartbreaking circumstances.

