When Life Gives You Tangerines to Weak Hero Class 2: 7 K-dramas of 2025 worth rewatching in 2026 on Netflix, Prime Video

ENTERTAINMENT
Shivani Tiwari | Jan 06, 2026, 04:26 PM IST
1.When Life Gives You Tangerines
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 9.1/10
Genre: Romance, Slice of Life
Description: Set against the scenic backdrop of Jeju Island, this emotional drama follows a strong-willed woman from the 1950s who challenges social norms and builds a life on her own terms.
2.Genie, Make a Wish
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Genre: Fantasy, Romantic Comedy
Description: This fun fantasy rom-com revolves around a strict, emotionally closed woman who accidentally awakens a genie with a dark secret.
3.Cashero
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 6.5/10
Genre: Superhero, Action, Comedy
Description: An ordinary government worker inherits a unique superpower linked to the money in his wallet. With quirky teammates and constant challenges, the show delivers a fresh take on superhero storytelling.
4.Weak Hero Class 2
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.6/10
Genre: Action, Coming-of-Age, Thriller
Description: Continuing from its powerful first season, this drama follows a traumatised student facing new enemies at a different school.
5.The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 8.4/10
Genre: Medical, Comedy, Drama
Description: A struggling hospital trauma unit finds hope under an unconventional yet brilliant surgeon.
6.As You Stood By
Where to Watch: Prime Video
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Description: Two friends plan to escape an abusive life through a dangerous decision. This gripping thriller dives into trauma, loyalty, and the consequences of revenge, keeping viewers hooked till the end.
7.You and Everything Else
Where to Watch: Netflix
Release Date: 2025
IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
Genre: Melodrama
Description: This emotional series follows former best friends who reunite later in life under heartbreaking circumstances.