When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

These five K‑dramas demonstrate how true events and real people can power dramatic storytelling, from cold‑case thrillers to heartfelt tales of love and everyday heroism. Each series mixes creative fiction with emotional truth, offering unforgettable viewing rooted in reality.

Rishika Baranwal | Jul 30, 2025, 11:17 AM IST

1.The Glory

The Glory
1

A dark drama built around a real 2006 school bullying case. It is inspired by the true story of a middle school girl who endured extreme abuse over weeks, including burns. Writer Kim Eunsook crafted the narrative after researching Korean school violence and discussing it with her daughter.

2.Fight for My Way

Fight for My Way
2

Loosely inspired by the true-life couple MMA star Choo Sunghoon and model Yano Shiho. A viral image of Yano Shiho crying while watching her husband’s match informed the script’s emotional foundation for the struggles and bond of the lead characters.

3.Juvenile Justice

Juvenile Justice
3

Inspired by real court cases, this Netflix legal drama explores systemic issues within South Korea’s juvenile justice system, tackling moral and legal dilemmas with emotional realism.

4.When Life Gives You Tangerines

When Life Gives You Tangerines
4

Based on the life of Hong KyunJa, a Jejuborn woman, this heartfelt series reflects her hardships: losing her mother early and raising siblings while working as a haenyeo (female diver). The drama includes a subtle tribute, her name etched on a traditional t’ewak buoy in episode one.

5.Crash Landing on You

Crash Landing on You
5

Inspired by a real 2008 incident in which actress Jung Yang drifted across the maritime boundary between North and South Korea. A writer and North Korean defector also helped craft the story, lending authenticity to its rare crossborder romance.

