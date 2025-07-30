When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Sixth-worst earthquake hit Kamchatka: World's five strongest earthquakes...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Jul 30, 2025, 11:17 AM IST
1.The Glory
A dark drama built around a real 2006 school bullying case. It is inspired by the true story of a middle school girl who endured extreme abuse over weeks, including burns. Writer Kim Eun‑sook crafted the narrative after researching Korean school violence and discussing it with her daughter.
2.Fight for My Way
Loosely inspired by the true-life couple MMA star Choo Sung‑hoon and model Yano Shiho. A viral image of Yano Shiho crying while watching her husband’s match informed the script’s emotional foundation for the struggles and bond of the lead characters.
3.Juvenile Justice
Inspired by real court cases, this Netflix legal drama explores systemic issues within South Korea’s juvenile justice system, tackling moral and legal dilemmas with emotional realism.
4.When Life Gives You Tangerines
Based on the life of Hong Kyun‑Ja, a Jeju‑born woman, this heartfelt series reflects her hardships: losing her mother early and raising siblings while working as a haenyeo (female diver). The drama includes a subtle tribute, her name etched on a traditional t’ewak buoy in episode one.
5.Crash Landing on You
Inspired by a real 2008 incident in which actress Jung Yang drifted across the maritime boundary between North and South Korea. A writer and North Korean defector also helped craft the story, lending authenticity to its rare cross‑border romance.