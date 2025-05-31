3 . VIshwaroopam got banned in Tamil Nadu

Kamal organised a special screening of the film for Islamic communities. As per the reports, the screening of the film was put on hold for 15 days by the government of Tamil Nadu under Section 144 of the Indian Criminal Procedure Code, due to persistent allegations made by Islamic organisations, including the Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazagham.

Vishwaroopam was banned in Tamil Nadu, despite getting clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Kamal went to the Madras High Court, seeking a rollback of the government ban, but the verdict was pushed twice.

