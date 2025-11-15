What was Dharmendra's first salary? Three producers paid veteran actor a total of Rs...; Here's why

Andre Russell's KKR chapter ends, franchise releases star all-rounder before IPL 2026 auction
Varsha Agarwal | Nov 15, 2025, 05:07 PM IST
1.Dharmendra's first movie
Dharmendra's first movie was the 1960 Hindi-language film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. The romantic drama was directed by Arjun Hingorani and also starred Balraj Sahni and Kumkum. The film was not a major box office success, but it launched Dharmendra's extensive acting career, which would span decades and over 300 films.
2.What was Dharmendra's first salary?
He was paid a fee of 51 rupees for his role in the film. This sum was contributed by the three producers, who gave 17 rupees each to make up the amount. Though the amount was small, the actor never dismissed it, but rather called it his “lucky money” and kept it close to his heart.
3.How did Dharmendra celebrate his first paycheck?
Dharmendra celebrated his first big paycheck with a humble roadside eatery party. He went to a small, roadside-style eatery and threw a party for friends. Soon, his career skyrocketed with iconic films like Phool Aur Patthar, Chupke Chupke, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Sholay, cementing his superstar status.
4.Dharmendra on work front
After more than six decades since that first salary, Dharmendra remains active in films. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Reportedly, he earned Rs 1 crore for his role in the film that also featured Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
5.Dharmendra's upcoming film
Dharmendra's upcoming film is 'Ikkis', which is scheduled for release in December 2025. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this film is based on the life of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.