HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

What is ChatGPT caricature trend that is going viral on Instagram? Step-by-step guide to create your own image

This ChatGPT caricature trend is popular for its creativity and humour. By choosing an AI tool, writing a detailed prompt and sharing the results on Instagram, anyone can join the fun and make their posts stand out.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 10, 2026, 01:34 PM IST

1.What is the ChatGPT Caricature Trend?

What is the ChatGPT Caricature Trend?
1

A new Instagram trend lets users create AI-generated caricatures of themselves, friends, or celebrities. The AI system creates animated cartoon images which display colorful artistic content through automated processing of user-provided descriptions.

2.Why it’s popular?

Why it’s popular?
2

The trend is viral because it has three elements, which include creativity, humour and shareable content. People enjoy seeing themselves or others in humorous, exaggerated cartoon forms, making it perfect for Instagram Stories, Reels and posts.

3.Step 1 - Choose an AI Tool:

Step 1 - Choose an AI Tool:
3

Pick a tool that generates caricatures, which includes ChatGPT with image plugins DALL·E, MidJourney and Canva AI as valid options. The selected tool must enable users to create cartoon-style images while providing customisation options.

4.Step 2 - Write your prompt:

Step 2 - Write your prompt:
4

Write a clear, detailed prompt describing the person, outfit, pose, and background. Example: 'Funny caricature of a young woman wearing sunglasses, cartoon style and colourful background.' The result improves through more detailed information.

Also read: Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

5.Step 3 - Share on Instagram

Step 3 - Share on Instagram
5

You should upload your created AI caricature after saving it to your Instagram account. You should share your content through feed, Reels and Stories while adding a playful caption and tagging your friends. Your post will achieve greater visibility when you use popular hashtags that are currently trending.

