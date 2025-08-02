Twitter
Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online

The winners of the National Film Awards are a testament to cinematic brilliance and powerful storytelling. From gripping performances to soul-stirring music, these Hindi films have made their mark. Here’s where you can stream these award-winning gems right now.

Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 10:21 AM IST

1.Jawan: Netflix

Jawan: Netflix
1

Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan swept the National Awards with honors for Best Actor and Best Playback Singer for Shilpa Rao’s iconic track 'Chaliya.' A mass entertainer with a message, it blends action and emotion seamlessly, now available to watch on Netflix.

2.12th Fail: Disney+ Hotstar

12th Fail: Disney+ Hotstar
2

Based on a real-life story, 12th Fail won the coveted Best Feature Film and earned Vikrant Massey the Best Actor award. It's a moving tale of perseverance and grit, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

3.Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Netflix

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Netflix
3

Rani Mukerji delivers a powerhouse performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, which earned her the Best Actress award. This emotional drama based on a true story is available to stream on Netflix.

4.Sam Bahadur: Zee5

Sam Bahadur: Zee5
4

Sam Bahadur was recognised for Best Film Promoting National and Social Values along with awards for Makeup and Costume Design. This biopic on Sam Manekshaw’s legacy is currently streaming on Zee5.

5.Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Amazon Prime Video
5

A celebration of love, drama, and music, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for 'Dindhora Baje Re.' Catch this vibrant family saga on Amazon Prime Video.

6.The Kerala Story: Zee5

The Kerala Story: Zee5
6

With gripping visuals and direction, The Kerala Story bagged awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. A film that stirred debate and discussion, it’s currently available on Zee5.

7.Kathal: Netflix

Kathal: Netflix
7

This satirical drama received the Best Hindi Film award for its refreshing storytelling and clever narrative. Kathal, headlined by Sanya Malhotra, is now streaming on Netflix.

