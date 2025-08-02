Want to watch national award-winning Hindi films? Here’s where to watch them online

The Kerala Story's National Award is 'grave insult', says CM Pinarayi Vijayan; accuses Sudipto Sen of....
ENTERTAINMENT
Rishika Baranwal | Aug 02, 2025, 10:21 AM IST
1.Jawan: Netflix
Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster Jawan swept the National Awards with honors for Best Actor and Best Playback Singer for Shilpa Rao’s iconic track 'Chaliya.' A mass entertainer with a message, it blends action and emotion seamlessly, now available to watch on Netflix.
2.12th Fail: Disney+ Hotstar
Based on a real-life story, 12th Fail won the coveted Best Feature Film and earned Vikrant Massey the Best Actor award. It's a moving tale of perseverance and grit, now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
3.Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway: Netflix
Rani Mukerji delivers a powerhouse performance in Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, which earned her the Best Actress award. This emotional drama based on a true story is available to stream on Netflix.
4.Sam Bahadur: Zee5
Sam Bahadur was recognised for Best Film Promoting National and Social Values along with awards for Makeup and Costume Design. This biopic on Sam Manekshaw’s legacy is currently streaming on Zee5.
5.Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Amazon Prime Video
A celebration of love, drama, and music, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for 'Dindhora Baje Re.' Catch this vibrant family saga on Amazon Prime Video.
6.The Kerala Story: Zee5
With gripping visuals and direction, The Kerala Story bagged awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. A film that stirred debate and discussion, it’s currently available on Zee5.
7.Kathal: Netflix
This satirical drama received the Best Hindi Film award for its refreshing storytelling and clever narrative. Kathal, headlined by Sanya Malhotra, is now streaming on Netflix.