When Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Ukrainian President in film before real-life, list of his 5 best movies, TV shows

Before becoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is trying his best to save the country, was a very famous actor and comedian.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been hitting the news headlines because of the war between Ukrainian Military and Russian Army. He is trying his best to save his country, therefore, on Friday, he stated, "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth.'
However, before becoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a very famous actor and a comedian. He has a huge fan following in Russia too, he has come a long way in a short space of time. Take a look at his famous films and series:
1. 'Servant of the people'
In the TV show 'Servant of the people', Volodymyr Zelenskyy portrays a school teacher who fights against government corruption and later becomes the president.
(Image credit:Credit: novinkovymixplus/Instagram)
2. 'No Love in the City'
In Volodymyr Zelenskyy's film 'No Love in the City', three Russian expatriates spend their time seducing women and partying in New York. They meet St. Valentine in the form of a nightclub owner who teaches them, true love.
(Photo Credit: MonteCristo/YouTube)
3. Corporal vs Napoleon
Volodymyr Zelenskyy's film 'Corporal vs Napoleon' is the sequel of the 2008 movie 'Hitler goes Kaput.'
(Image credit: nixon93/YouTube)
4. '8 New Dates'
in '8 New Dates,' Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Vera) and Oksana Akinshina (Nikita) discuss ideal partners. However, the next day they wake up perfect partners.
(Image credit: Star Media/YouTube)
5. 'Ye, Ty, Vin, Vona' (Me. You. He. She.)
In Volodymyr Zelenskyy's film 'Ye, Ty, Vin, Vona' (Me. You. He. She.), a married couple decides to part ways, however, things don't go the way they planned.