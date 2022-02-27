When Volodymyr Zelenskyy played Ukrainian President in film before real-life, list of his 5 best movies, TV shows

Before becoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is trying his best to save the country, was a very famous actor and comedian.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been hitting the news headlines because of the war between Ukrainian Military and Russian Army. He is trying his best to save his country, therefore, on Friday, he stated, "I am here. We will not lay down any weapons. We will defend our state because our weapons are our truth.'

However, before becoming the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy was a very famous actor and a comedian. He has a huge fan following in Russia too, he has come a long way in a short space of time. Take a look at his famous films and series: