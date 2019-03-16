Photos
Vishal and Anisha Reddy are now engaged, see their first pics
Both Vishal and Anisha Reddy had made their relationship public in January, post which the to-be bride faced flak and was accused of 'buying Vishal into marriage'
- DNA Web Team
- Mar 16, 2019, 05:45 PM IST
Anisha Reddy, famed actress of Arjun Reddy, found love in actor Vishal. She made their relationship official in January and now the couple is already engaged in a lavish ceremony held in Hyderabad. Anisha had announced, "I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. (sic)"
She got trolled for 'buying Vishal into marriage' but not only did the actress give it back with sass, she even got full support from her future husband Vishal. The two are now happily engaged. Vishal and Anisha Reddy's engagement ceremony took place a plush hotel in Hyderabad today.
The couple is expected to tie the knot soon, but for now, their first photos from the enagegement ceremony are here and the couple looks beautiful wearing pink garlands and exchanging shwoing their lovely looking silver and diamond ring towards the camera.
See their photos here:
1. Engagement was followed by lunch
Post their engagement, the couple hosted a lavish lunch for those were part of the special moment between Anisha and Vishal.
2. Some of the guest list revealed
Manobala, Kutti Padmini, Sriman and Soundarraja are believed to be among the few people who were part of the engagement ceremony.
3. The couple has been in love before deciding to take the plunge
In an interview, Vishal had revealed that he fell in love with Anisha when she met him during Arjun Reddy promotions. He had mentioned, "Ever since the news was out, people have been widely speculating that ours was an arranged marriage. No, we fell in love and have been seeing each other for quite some time now. Not a lot of people close to me are aware of this."
4. Marriage date still not confirmed
It is believed that the couple will get married some time in August. Vishal had revealed the same by mentioning, "I had already said that I would get married once the construction of the Nadigar Sangam building is complete. There will be no change in that decision. The construction is almost complete and the wedding will take place probably in August."
(All photos via Instagram/devarajyogi)