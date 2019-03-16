Vishal and Anisha Reddy are now engaged, see their first pics

Both Vishal and Anisha Reddy had made their relationship public in January, post which the to-be bride faced flak and was accused of 'buying Vishal into marriage'

Anisha Reddy, famed actress of Arjun Reddy, found love in actor Vishal. She made their relationship official in January and now the couple is already engaged in a lavish ceremony held in Hyderabad. Anisha had announced, "I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart. (sic)"

She got trolled for 'buying Vishal into marriage' but not only did the actress give it back with sass, she even got full support from her future husband Vishal. The two are now happily engaged. Vishal and Anisha Reddy's engagement ceremony took place a plush hotel in Hyderabad today.

The couple is expected to tie the knot soon, but for now, their first photos from the enagegement ceremony are here and the couple looks beautiful wearing pink garlands and exchanging shwoing their lovely looking silver and diamond ring towards the camera.

See their photos here: