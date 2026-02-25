VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Rinku Singh feature in do-or-die clash vs Zimbabwe? Team India issues major update
ENTERTAINMENT
Anshika Pandey | Feb 25, 2026, 03:36 PM IST
1.Elegant staircase and spacious interiors
The house features a modern staircase with dark wooden railings that contrast beautifully with white walls, creating a sleek and spacious look. Natural light fills the space, highlighting the minimalist yet warm design.
2.Cozy family living area
A spacious living room with wooden flooring and an open layout offers a welcoming atmosphere. Comfortable seating and warm lighting make it perfect for family gatherings and relaxing moments.
3.Relaxing lounge space with natural views
The lounge area features large windows that let in plenty of natural light and offer views of greenery outside. The neutral-toned sofa and clean décor create a calm and peaceful environment.
4.Serene prayer room decor
A dedicated prayer corner is adorned with beautifully dressed idols and fresh flowers. Soft lighting and simple artwork add to the spiritual and peaceful vibe of this space.
5.Modern recording and creative studio
Vijay’s home studio blends functionality with style. Equipped with professional recording gear and sleek furnishings, it’s a creative haven that fits perfectly within the contemporary home design.