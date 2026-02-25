FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Headlines

HomePhotos

ENTERTAINMENT

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

Vijay Deverakonda’s house features elegant interiors, including a bright staircase, spacious living areas, a serene prayer room, and a modern studio. The home complements the couple’s vibrant life, especially after their joyful wedding with Rashmika Mandanna.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 25, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

1.Elegant staircase and spacious interiors

Elegant staircase and spacious interiors
1

The house features a modern staircase with dark wooden railings that contrast beautifully with white walls, creating a sleek and spacious look. Natural light fills the space, highlighting the minimalist yet warm design.

2.Cozy family living area

Cozy family living area
2

A spacious living room with wooden flooring and an open layout offers a welcoming atmosphere. Comfortable seating and warm lighting make it perfect for family gatherings and relaxing moments.

3.Relaxing lounge space with natural views

Relaxing lounge space with natural views
3

The lounge area features large windows that let in plenty of natural light and offer views of greenery outside. The neutral-toned sofa and clean décor create a calm and peaceful environment.

4.Serene prayer room decor

Serene prayer room decor
4

A dedicated prayer corner is adorned with beautifully dressed idols and fresh flowers. Soft lighting and simple artwork add to the spiritual and peaceful vibe of this space.

Also read: Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics

5.Modern recording and creative studio

Modern recording and creative studio
5

Vijay’s home studio blends functionality with style. Equipped with professional recording gear and sleek furnishings, it’s a creative haven that fits perfectly within the contemporary home design.

