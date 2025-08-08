Twitter
SURAT HOSTED A LARGEST WOMEN-LED KAWAR YATRA UNDER BLESSINGS of OMGURU

The Nutraceutical Market: An In-depth analysis of India and the International Market

Little Pepe, Memecoin-Focused L2 Network, Ends 9th Presale Stage Weeks Early: How to Buy LILPEPE

After Trump's tariffs on India, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu says, 'Will give advice to PM Modi on...'

China's BIG statement on 'abuse of tariffs' by Donald Trump against India, says, 'Using them as weapons...'

'We need a senior batter': Wasim Akram backs Babar Azam's return to Pakistan squad for Asia Cup 2025

After punishing India for doing business with Russia, Trump attempts to woo Putin, Will he discuss business ties with Moscow?

US senator's SHARP jibe at Donald Trump over 50 percent tariff on India: 'Trump's tariff tantrums risk...'

Centre withdraws Income Tax Bill 2025 after six months due to...; new bill to be tabled on...

ENTERTAINMENT

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Here are the top 5 fittest couples in B-town who leave everyone in awe of their fitness.

DNA Web Desk | Aug 07, 2025, 03:32 PM IST

1.Jackky Bhagnani - Rakul Preet Singh

Jackky Bhagnani - Rakul Preet Singh
1

Topping the list are Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from sweating in the gym and engaging in high-intensity workouts, these two also involve themselves in advanced fitness and wellness, like the recently done hydrogen therapy. From being the face of fitness campaigns and events, Jackky and Rakul are not only walking the path of a fit life, but are also encouraging many to follow suit. 

 

2.Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma
2

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the fittest couples of B-town. They don’t just work out for the sake of it, but they ensure to enjoy every rep, every pull-up, adding more fun to it. Anushka has also treated the audience with fun glimpses from their sessions, wherein the duo is also seen dancing at the gym. 

 

3.Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone
3

Ranveer Singh undoubtedly grabs eyeballs for his muscular physique and Deepika Padukone stuns everyone with her toned structure. From hitting the gym to sweating it out with intense workouts, Ranveer and Deepika surely define the term ‘fittest couple’.

 

4.Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt
4

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt like to keep their workout routines and gym sessions packed with fun, a little bit of dance moves, and a little bit of experimentation. Time and again, Alia drops sneak peeks from her gym sesh, sweating it out while vibing on a fitness bike! 

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput
5

Shahid Kapoor is often seen dropping thirst traps from his gym session, making everyone stop their scrolling for a while! He also likes to maintain a balance by engaging in outdoor and indoor activities, often with his wife, Mira Rajput, who likely follows the path of yoga.

Who is your fittest couple of Bollywood?

 

