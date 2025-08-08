Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Ballon d'Or 2025 nominees: No Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo as PSG stars lead the new era
ENTERTAINMENT
DNA Web Desk | Aug 07, 2025, 03:32 PM IST
1.Jackky Bhagnani - Rakul Preet Singh
Topping the list are Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh. Apart from sweating in the gym and engaging in high-intensity workouts, these two also involve themselves in advanced fitness and wellness, like the recently done hydrogen therapy. From being the face of fitness campaigns and events, Jackky and Rakul are not only walking the path of a fit life, but are also encouraging many to follow suit.
2.Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the fittest couples of B-town. They don’t just work out for the sake of it, but they ensure to enjoy every rep, every pull-up, adding more fun to it. Anushka has also treated the audience with fun glimpses from their sessions, wherein the duo is also seen dancing at the gym.
3.Ranveer Singh - Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh undoubtedly grabs eyeballs for his muscular physique and Deepika Padukone stuns everyone with her toned structure. From hitting the gym to sweating it out with intense workouts, Ranveer and Deepika surely define the term ‘fittest couple’.
4.Ranbir Kapoor - Alia Bhatt
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt like to keep their workout routines and gym sessions packed with fun, a little bit of dance moves, and a little bit of experimentation. Time and again, Alia drops sneak peeks from her gym sesh, sweating it out while vibing on a fitness bike!
5.Shahid Kapoor - Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor is often seen dropping thirst traps from his gym session, making everyone stop their scrolling for a while! He also likes to maintain a balance by engaging in outdoor and indoor activities, often with his wife, Mira Rajput, who likely follows the path of yoga.
Who is your fittest couple of Bollywood?