Viral photos that sparked BTS' V, BLACKPINK's Jennie dating rumours

BLACKPINK'S Jennie and BTS' V have a huge fan following, their fans want to know if they are dating each other.
The two very popular K-pop singers BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie have been making headlines for their dating rumors. Their fans have been sharing photos that prove that the two are in a relationship, however, there is no confirmation about the same. (All Images: Twitter, Instagram fan pages)
Let's take a look at their viral photos:
1. V kissing Jennie
Fans are involved in the Twitter war as some of them believe these are real photos. While there is a section of people who says that these are just editied photos. This photo is going viral on social media.
2. BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans can't keep calm
BTS ARMY and BLACKPINK fans want to know if the rumours are true or if these are some doctored photos that have been going viral on social media.
3. HYBE's statement
Meanwhile, HYBE and YG Entertainment have issued a statement in which they have said that “it is difficult to confirm because it is the artist’s private life.”
4. Dating rumours
Some fans are assuming that these photos may be an indirect confirmation of their relationship. While others say these are just fake photos that have been going viral on social media.
5. Angry BTS ARMY
While V and Jennie's images have gained widespread attention, they have also sparked a tremendous commotion regarding the stars' right to privacy. BTS ARMY and BLINKS are upset that someone is hacking celebrities' private images and posting them online. Many people have even criticised the user who says they would publish more images to show Taehyung and Jennie are dating.
6. How it started
After a photo of them travelling to Jeju Island in a car together went viral online, dating rumours of BTS V and Blackpink's Jennie began to surface. Although it was later claimed that Jhope and V were in the car and not Jennie, there has been no evidence of their romance.